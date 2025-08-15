Bad news at AT&T: many Americans are left without service and are asking for explanations

In recent days, thousands of people in the United States have been surprised by a situation that has left many without signal on their phones or internet connection. Without prior notice, families, workers, and businesses began to experience unexpected outages in their communication services.

The problem was not only annoying, but it also caused a wave of complaints and confusion. Especially in one of the most populated areas of the country. Many are wondering what really happened with AT&T.

The problem experienced by AT&T

Everything began a few days ago in Los Angeles County. Many residents woke up that morning without access to their mobile network or internet service. Shortly after, the reason became known: a large-scale fire destroyed part of AT&T's facilities located in the Harbor Gateway area, in Gardena.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Apparently, it began as a trash fire among some bushes near the company's main building. What seemed like a minor incident quickly turned into a major emergency.

The flames spread and reached three interconnected buildings. Some were built in the 1960s and contained essential equipment for the operation of telephone and internet services.

About 100 firefighters from 25 companies were needed to control the fire. They worked for more than five hours, facing several obstacles, such as the age of the structures, the presence of highly dangerous batteries, and, at a critical moment, the partial collapse of the roof.

For safety reasons, the teams had to change their strategy and act from outside the buildings. Even one of the firefighters was at risk of injury when he was exposed to extremely high temperatures while climbing a ladder. Fortunately, he was treated at the hospital and discharged shortly after.

The situation also forced the temporary closure of Vermont Avenue and the suspension of nearby rail service, causing more inconvenience for citizens.

AT&T tries to return to normal

AT&T confirmed that, luckily, all their employees were safe. However, the material damages were significant. Many of the affected pieces of equipment were key to ensuring coverage in that area.

According to technicians present, this would explain why so many users have experienced interruptions in their services. Although the company has deployed its recovery team and has backup power sources, the impact is still visible in some areas.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Meanwhile, AT&T is working to restore all their services and regain their customers' trust. They still expect clear answers and quick solutions.