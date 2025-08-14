T-Mobile's latest move keeps thousands of Americans on alert: Check your bill

Thousands of users in the United States are paying more attention than ever to their Internet bill. It's no wonder. T-Mobile has implemented a significant change that could affect what you pay each month without you realizing it.

Although this isn't a direct price increase, it is a modification that could impact your wallet if you're not careful. The company has recently updated its 5G broadband plans. What used to be included in the price is no longer included.

Specifically, taxes and other fees are no longer integrated into the advertised monthly cost, which has surprised many. This detail, although small, can represent a notable difference when the bill arrives at the end of the month.

| Grok

Official confirmation from T-Mobile

The change was initially detected by specialized media and later confirmed by a spokesperson for T-Mobile. According to the operator, the decision aims to align these plans with the rest of their commercial offerings, where the inclusion of taxes in prices had already been eliminated.

From their point of view, this allows for clearer price comparisons between companies by showing the base cost without add-ons. However, it's important to clarify that current customers who were already enjoying plans with taxes included won't be affected, as long as they don't change their plan.

That is, if you're already a customer of a 5G Internet plan with taxes included and you don't make any changes, you'll keep paying the same as before. But if you decide to switch to a new plan, then you'll start to see taxes and fees listed separately on your bill.

This measure has also been extended to other T-Mobile services, such as smartwatch lines, hotspots, and other connections outside of smartphones. Now all these plans also exclude taxes from their base price. This can cause confusion, especially for users who combine plans with and without taxes included on the same account.

| Grok

Although T-Mobile keeps its five-year price guarantee on several of its new plans, this guarantee doesn't cover taxes, fees, or additional third-party services. The company itself argues on its website that these costs are beyond their control. Therefore, they can't guarantee them within their price stability policies.

They demand explanations from T-Mobile

The news has caused some discomfort among certain users. They recalled how T-Mobile, years ago, promoted itself as the most transparent operator in the market regarding prices. In fact, the company strongly criticized the competition for "hiding" what their customers were really paying, which led T-Mobile to offer fixed prices.

Now, however, the company seems to have abandoned that strategy, aligning itself with the traditional model of showing prices without taxes.