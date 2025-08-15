Lamine Yamal, shocked, radical turn in Barça's locker room: 'His relationship with...'

Lamine Yamal, at just 18 years old, has already become Barça's great emblem. Match after match, he shows all his footballing virtues with goals, impossible dribbles, and goal assists. Not only that, since the youth academy product has shown great progress on a defensive level: he works and performs as much as anyone.

His market value, set at 200 million, proves how great an asset and how important he is for Barça. However, Lamine Yamal hasn't had it easy at all to establish himself among the elite at such a young age. He arrived in a locker room full of great stars and veteran players where the demands were at their highest.

| Europa Press

Lamine Yamal felt the pressure from day one through reprimands from the veterans. In his first matches, it was common to see Robert Lewandowski complaining with obvious gestures if Lamine made any wrong decision. At the time, it was even claimed that the relationship between the two players was difficult and complicated.

The relationship between Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski takes an unexpected turn

Lamine Yamal has earned everyone's respect with his great performances, even from the heavyweights in the locker room. According to the newspaper Sport, despite previous friction, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have become very good friends. Success in a group depends on good relationships among all its members, and Flick knows this perfectly well.

The German coach has always sought to keep individual egos below the good of the group as an essential part of the group's success. Fortunately, the tense situations experienced in the past between Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal have been left behind. The great connection between the two forwards has been key and vital for the club's successes, and it promises to continue being so.

Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, like brothers

Their beginnings weren't easy and there were certain moments of tension and quarrels. Disapproving gestures were common from the Pole when Lamine Yamal made decisions he didn't like. Things have evolved for the better and currently the quarrels have been replaced by jokes during training sessions.

All that bad atmosphere that surrounded them at first has been forgotten: now they enjoy a good relationship both on and off the field. They are two vital players and their connection will be decisive for the challenges of the new season. The team will have to keep the level of demand compared to last year and take a step forward to win the Champions League.