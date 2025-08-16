Joan García snubs a Barça center-back: 'I feel more confident with Pau Cubarsí and...'

The official start of the 2025/26 season is approaching, and excitement at Barça is as abundant as it hasn't been in many years. After a very enriching and successful past season, including a double and a commendable run in the Champions League, where they reached the semifinals, this year they're going for everything. To achieve this, it was essential to keep the core of what worked last season and, in addition, add a bit more firepower to some positions.

The attack has been strengthened with Rashford's arrival, Bernal has returned, and a promising goalkeeper has been found. Joan García was the best goalkeeper in last season's LaLiga, and Barça, despite all the intricacies of his signing, were certain they needed someone like him. That's what happened.

| E-Noticies, @__joangarcia

However, the only line that could be considered weakened is the defense. Iñigo Martínez's unexpected move to Arabia has changed all of Flick's plans, who had already planned to repeat the center-back pairing that performed so well in 2024/25. Precisely there, in the center of the backline, is where the German coach's great dilemma lies.

Joan García shows great promise, and there are few doubts that he's going to meet the expectations that have been caused around him. Still, for a goalkeeper, it's essential to be able to count on two guardians who effectively protect the goal. For these tasks, according to El Nacional, the former Espanyol player has his two favorite accomplices.

Pau Cubarsí looks for a partner

That Cubarsí is going to be the leader of the defense is quite evident; it seems unlikely that anyone could take his starting spot. The question is who will be his partner. The options are clear; we've seen them throughout the preseason. Ronald Araújo or Andreas Christensen are the two main candidates, but Eric García or even Gerard Martín could also play.

If Joan García had to choose, it would be Ronald Araújo who would regain his starting spot and fill the vacancy left by Iñigo. The Sallent native sees the Uruguayan as a reliable defender, experienced and strong in tackles. He brings what Pau Cubarsí might lack a bit more, and together they can complement each other perfectly.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

Ronald Araújo, the favorite to partner Joan García

It's true that, according to the fans, Andreas Christensen should take that spot, as long as injuries don't get in the way, of course. There are more doubts with Ronald Araújo due to the mistakes he's made over the past year. What happened against Inter in the Champions League has left a mark. To make matters worse, this preseason, Ronald Araújo has also had moments of disconnect that have resulted in conceded goals.

In any case, the final say belongs to the coach, Hansi Flick. Gerard Martín and Eric García are seen as more occasional options in the center of the backline, since they perform best as full-backs. Thus, the final decision is between Ronald Araújo and Christensen; on Saturday, we'll know the verdict.