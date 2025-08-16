It's Halloween at Aldi in the USA: craze over this new item you're going to use a lot

Although there's still some time before Halloween arrives, Aldi in the United States has already started to get a head start on the season with a wide variety of special products. This early launch has caused great excitement among shoppers, who don't hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity to prepare their homes with festive themes and details.

Among Aldi's most eye-catching new items for this season is the Kirkton House scented wax set, an offering that combines decoration and fragrance, ideal for creating atmosphere at home. This set is priced at $3.99. In addition, Aldi offers other items designed for those who enjoy the holiday and want to experience it intensely from now on.

| Aldi

Kirkton House and its scented wax set: an essential for Halloween

The standout product that has caught attention is the 9-piece pumpkin-scented wax set, called "9 Piece Halloween Scented Wax Melts - Pumpkins." This set consists of three orange pieces, three pink, and three blue, all handmade in the shape of pumpkins. Their design and gentle fragrance offer a simple and elegant way to add an autumnal and festive touch to the home.

These wax melts are designed to be used with an electric wax warmer, which allows the fragrance to be released gradually and continuously. When the scent fades, it's recommended to replace them with another set to keep the cozy and typical Halloween atmosphere. Their price is quite affordable, which makes this product an economical option for those looking to decorate their spaces.

In addition to this pumpkin model, Aldi offers other equally attractive versions featuring cats, skulls, and bats, also in nine-piece sets. This variety allows shoppers to choose the design that best suits their personal decor and the style of their home.

| Europa Press

Aldi finds: a wide and special selection for the season

This range of products is part of the well-known Aldi Finds collection, a special selection that Aldi periodically launches with exclusive and limited items. For the Halloween season, the offering includes not only these wax melts, but also a wide variety of decorative products. These range from themed plush toys to spooky blankets and decorative figures to adorn any corner.

Aldi's special Halloween campaign is available from August 13 to August 19, 2025. Just in time for consumers to prepare their homes and experience the atmosphere of this popular holiday. This date is key for those who want to take advantage of the new items and fill their homes with festive spirit using original and affordable products.

Aldi positions itself as a favorite option to get ahead of Halloween, offering products that combine functionality, design, and an attractive price. This way, fans of this holiday can start enjoying the season with details that make a difference.