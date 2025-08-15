Long lines at Costco to get this frozen Japanese dessert: it's delicious

Lately, in many shopping malls, long lines have been seen in front of Costco stores. Customers wait patiently to get a product that has become a real sensation. What's surprising is that it's a frozen Japanese dessert that's winning everyone over.

It's Bubbies Mochi, a pack that has driven up demand since it arrived on the shelves. This product combines the softness and unique texture of mochi with three different ice cream flavors, making its popularity grow nonstop. Its price is $11.59, which makes it an attractive option for those looking for a special and affordable dessert.

The success of Bubbies Mochi at Costco

Bubbies Mochi is a pack that includes 18 pieces, each wrapped in traditional mochi dough, which is sweet and elastic. The flavors this product offers are fresh and varied: strawberry, green tea, and mango, reveals All Recipes. This combination lets you enjoy a dessert with a fruity flavor and a rather unique texture, blending the creaminess of traditional ice cream with the softness of mochi.

The large format offered by Costco makes it easy for families or groups to share it without worries. In addition, the box presentation makes it a practical product to take home or even for celebrations and gatherings. This has contributed to many consumers considering it a must-have in their regular shopping.

Why so much demand for a Japanese dessert?

Mochi is a traditional Japanese dessert that has become popular internationally thanks to its different texture and flavor. The frozen version, like the one Bubbies offers, combines the best of mochi with creamy ice cream, which makes it irresistible for many people. This balance between texture and flavor is one of the keys to its success.

In addition, the possibility of finding this product at Costco, with a reasonable price and in generous quantities, has made demand skyrocket. The mix of exotic flavors like mango and green tea, along with classic strawberry, attracts those looking for new and original dessert alternatives. It's no wonder that long lines form to get this frozen delight.

Ultimately, Bubbies Mochi has won over consumers in Spain thanks to its unique flavor and practical format. Its success at Costco reflects the growing interest in international products and the search for different gastronomic experiences. If you haven't tried it yet, it might be worth waiting in line to discover this dessert that's causing a sensation.