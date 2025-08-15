I try Lidl's new trick for perfect lashes and I'm left speechless

Lidl has surprised once again with a gadget that seems straight out of a beauty movie. At first glance, it looks simple, but I assure you that it has marked a turning point. With just a few minutes a day, you can notice results that other products can't offer.

It's not the kind of innovation you'd expect from Lidl, but it's exactly what everyone needs in their daily routine. This accessory is changing the way people take care of details like eyelashes, and the best part is how easy it is to use.

A practical tool for your beauty routine

Lidl has recently launched a product that promises to simplify beauty routines. This compact and easy-to-use device has become an interesting option for those looking for quick and effective results. With an ergonomic design, it's perfect for those who have little time but want to show perfectly curled eyelashes.

| Google Maps, Lidl, en.e-noticies.cat

The first thing that stands out when trying it is its size. It measures Ø 0.8 x L 5.8 in. (Ø 2 x L 14.7 cm) and weighs 2.1 oz. (60 g), ideal for always carrying it in your purse or toiletry bag. In addition, its protective cap ensures it won't get damaged when you store it.

As for its battery, this curler features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (3.7 V, 350 mAh). There's no need to change batteries, which makes it more convenient. Charging is fast and it comes with a 39.4 in. (100 cm) USB-C cable, which adds convenience to the process.

| Lidl

Another advantage is its electric heating function. This makes curling eyelashes easier without having to apply too much pressure. The three temperature levels, accompanied by an LED indicator, let you adjust the temperature according to your eyelashes' needs.

Simplicity and effectiveness in its use

Once in your hands, the curler is easy to use. You just have to choose the right temperature level, place the curler at the base of your eyelashes, and keep it there for a few seconds. During the process, I didn't experience any pulling or discomfort, something that can happen with other similar devices.

The best part is that the eyelashes stay curled for many hours. After using it, my eyelashes looked defined and voluminous throughout the day, with no need for touch-ups. This makes it an ideal accessory both for everyday use and for special occasions.

| Lidl

With a price of 9.99 euros, this thermal curler from Lidl is presented as an economical option. It's perfect for those looking for good results without spending a lot. It's not a luxury device, but for its price, it fulfills its function very well.

Lidl's thermal curler proves to be a useful and accessible tool. Its compact size, ease of use, and good performance make it a practical and effective beauty accessory. Especially if you're looking for something simple but with good results.

Prices and offers updated on 08/13/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes