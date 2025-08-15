Raphinha thanks Marcus Rashford: 'You've left him without a spot, goodbye Barça'

What seemed like a battle for a starting spot just a few weeks ago has turned into a strategic alliance. Raphinha and Marcus Rashford, who once saw each other as direct competitors for Barça's left wing, have now found a point of balance. They've done so because, ultimately, there won't be a third man to compete with them for minutes.

Hansi Flick's main goal at the start of the summer was to strengthen the wing and give Raphinha some rest. The Brazilian was a key piece last season, but his performance dropped off in the final stretch. For this reason, Deco and Joan Laporta launched a search for profiles that would fit that position.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Marcus Rashford as an unexpected solution

For weeks, Nico Williams appeared to be the strongest option. However, negotiations didn't move forward and the Catalan club opted for Marcus Rashford. The Englishman arrived from Manchester United, and he has quickly adapted to the locker room and Hansi Flick's system.

Rashford has offered versatility and sacrifice from day one, which has allowed him to earn the coach's trust. His level has been such that he's closed the door to other names, including Xavi Simons. The former La Masia player is a weakness for Flick, but everything indicates that he'll sign with Chelsea, thus moving away from Barça.

Goodbye to the Xavi Simons option

Barça's interest in Xavi Simons is fading. From RB Leipzig, the door had been opened to negotiate, but the operation is no longer a priority. Chelsea are very close to signing him and Barça doesn't feel any urgency to intervene.

The alliance between Raphinha and Marcus Rashford has reshaped Barça's offensive strategy. What began as a possible rivalry has ended up benefiting both and making it clear that, in modern soccer, competition can be collaboration.

Raphinha gains peace of mind in Hansi Flick's Barça

Rashford's arrival means Raphinha has a partner to share minutes with, without fear of losing prominence. The Brazilian knows the Englishman can cover for him in high-stakes matches and allow him to keep his freshness throughout the season. This eliminates the need for new signings in that area.

| Europa Press

In preseason, Hansi Flick has used Marcus Rashford both on the left and in more central positions. Meanwhile, Raphinha has replied with solid performances, knowing his place in the starting eleven isn't threatened by a last-minute signing.