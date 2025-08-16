Ibrahima Konaté, much closer to Real Madrid! what happened changes everything

Real Madrid remain very interested in strengthening the team's defensive area. After what was seen last year, Xabi Alonso has requested several signings in that part of the field and Florentino has delivered. Thus, the president has finalized the additions of Huijsen, Carreras, and Trent, but most importantly, there is still time left in the transfer market and there could be more.

Real Madrid's great dream is Ibrahima Konaté. The idea at the white club is to wait until the summer of 2026, when Konaté's contract with Liverpool ends, to secure his signing on a free transfer. However, Real Madrid's defensive needs could hasten his transfer.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Florentino Pérez is willing to pay several million so that this happens, but so far Liverpool had been reluctant. Now, against all odds, the situation has changed, and Ibrahima Konaté's arrival at Bernabéu this summer is more possible than ever.

Liverpool's latest moves open the door for Ibrahima Konaté

Everything has changed in the last few hours. Ibrahima Konaté is much closer to Real Madrid after Liverpool's latest moves. The English team have signed center-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma for €35 million.

Not only that, they are also closely following Marc Guéhi. Two center-backs to immediately strengthen the team, which would allow Ibrahima Konaté to leave this very summer.

The signing of Giovanni Leoni, a promising 18-year-old defender, for €35 million ($38.5 million), is a clear sign that Liverpool are preparing for the future of their defense. In addition, the interest in Marc Guéhi, current captain of Crystal Palace, reinforces the idea that the English club are looking for alternatives to Ibrahima Konaté. These moves could make it easier for the French center-back to leave for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid position themselves to sign Ibrahima Konaté

In this situation, Real Madrid are alert and ready to act. Although their initial plan was to wait until 2026 to sign Konaté for free, Liverpool's recent moves have sped up the timeline. The white club are willing to negotiate with Liverpool to finalize the transfer this very summer.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konaté has shown his interest in joining Real Madrid. Although Liverpool have tried to renew his contract, the French center-back seems determined to seek a change of scenery. This willingness from the player could make negotiations between both clubs easier.