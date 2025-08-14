We enter Rodrygo Goes's mansion in Madrid: there's a room that will amaze you

Rodrygo Goes, forward for Real Madrid, hasn't just shined on the field, but has also attracted attention for his life off it. This time, we've had access to his luxurious residence in Madrid, a place that perfectly reflects his success and lifestyle. Inside this mansion, there's a room that undoubtedly becomes the main highlight of the visit.

The Brazilian footballer, who's 24 years old, has opened the doors of his home, revealing some of its most spectacular corners. Among all of them, a private spa with all kinds of professional amenities. With hot and cold water areas, a sauna, and a relaxation space, it's a true sanctuary for rest and physical recovery.

| Instagram: @rodrygogoes

Located in the prestigious La Moraleja development, Rodrygo's home is a clear example of the discreet luxury that characterizes this area of Madrid. This exclusive neighborhood, north of the capital, has become home to numerous personalities who seek privacy and security. There, the footballer has found a perfect place to disconnect from media pressure.

A mansion worthy of Rodrygo Goes

The two-story mansion combines modern design with spacious, functional areas. On the ground floor, in addition to the spa, it features a fully equipped gym, a living room with large windows, and a state-of-the-art kitchen. Outside, a well-kept garden surrounds a heated pool, designed for year-round use.

It's no coincidence that La Moraleja is one of the favorite places for soccer and entertainment stars. Neighbors like Vinícius Júnior or Luka Modric have also chosen this enclave, which offers tranquility without giving up proximity to central Madrid. Its tree-lined streets, exclusive atmosphere, and controlled access guarantee a life without surprises.

Rodrygo Goes finds in La Moraleja the perfect balance between personal life and sporting demands

As for services, the area offers prestigious international schools, fine dining restaurants, and top-level sports centers. It also has golf courses, private clubs, and exclusive shopping centers, making it one of the most complete and sought-after areas in the Community of Madrid. For its residents, comfort is just as important as discretion.

With this home, Rodrygo hasn't just found a house, but a place where he can keep the balance between his intense sports career and his personal life. His private spa, far from being a simple luxury, is an essential tool for taking care of his body and well-being. It's a corner that undoubtedly impresses as much as his plays at Santiago Bernabéu.