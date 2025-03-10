Prince William and His Brother Harry, Pointed Out for What Will Happen with Charles III

The health of King Charles III of England is in a critical moment. In light of this situation, Buckingham Palace is already preparing for what seems inevitable: the eventual coronation of Prince William. Before this happens, the current monarch has made his final requests clear to his children, although everything indicates that they will not be fulfilled.

Charles III of England's Wishes Will Not Be Fulfilled

Since the severity of his condition became known, Charles III has been organizing his affairs to ensure the stability of the monarchy. According to close sources, the king has expressed two essential wishes.

The first one concerns his youngest son, Prince Harry. Charles III wants to be close to his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, whom he has not been able to see regularly due to family tensions. But this reunion seems unlikely, as Meghan Markle has kept her children away from the British Royal Family.

| Europa Press

The second wish of the British monarch directly involves Prince William. Charles III has asked that his eldest son not take drastic measures against Camilla once he is no longer around. However, this also seems difficult to fulfill.

Princes William and Harry and the Uncertainty About the Future of the British Monarchy

For Harry, Meghan Markle's blockade has been an insurmountable barrier. Although the Duke of Sussex has shown an intention to get closer to his father, the relationship with the Royal Family remains tense.

In William's case, his stance toward Camilla Parker Bowles is a delicate issue. With his arrival to the throne, a transformation in the British monarchy is expected. One of the most likely changes could be Camilla's departure from Buckingham, despite Charles III's desire to avoid it.

| Twitter, @MeghansMole

The stance of the king's sons seems evident: neither of them seems willing to fulfill their father's last wishes. For both William and Harry, fulfilling their father's last wills is a difficult task. The degree of involvement it entails, in especially delicate matters for each of them, makes it unlikely.

An Uncertain Future for the British Royal Family

Charles III is aware that his time as king could be brief. However, it is known that he doesn't plan to abdicate and will continue with his duties until the end, as his mother did. Despite his attempts to unite his family before his departure, the differences seem irreconcilable.

Neither William nor Harry seems willing to change the course they have taken. As the United Kingdom prepares for the possible arrival of a new monarch, the royal family remains shrouded in uncertainty. The legacy of Charles III will depend on how his sons handle his absence.