Prince Harry Breaks Silence After What Happened: 'Completely Devastated'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't going through their best moment. Between their personal projects, family matters, and internal tensions, the last few months haven't been easy for the couple. To make matters worse, a new event has left Prince Harry "completely devastated," and it's something that could completely change the course of his public life.

Prince Harry's Resignation from Sentebale

The Duke of Sussex has made the difficult decision to resign as patron of Sentebale, the charity he founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. This foundation was created with the aim of supporting young people affected by AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. Although Harry's departure was totally unexpected, the most shocking aspect has been the joint resignation of the organization's board members, causing a significant internal rupture.

| Europa Press

The reason behind this decision has to do with a power struggle, in which the new chairwoman, Sophie Chandauk, has been the focus of controversy. Reportedly, the board members attempted to remove her, but she replied with legal threats. This confrontation has led to the resignation of several of those involved, including Harry and Seeiso, who couldn't prevent the rupture.

The Duke of Sussex's Pain Over the Rupture

In a statement, both Prince Harry and Seeiso expressed their frustration and sadness over the situation. "It's devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the board chair has irreparably broken, creating an unsustainable situation," they expressed, dismayed. This rupture has left a deep mark on Harry, who has had to accept that the foundation he created, with so much effort and dedication, no longer functions as it once did.

| Europa Press

Despite this blow, Prince Harry made it clear that his commitment to humanitarian causes doesn't disappear with his departure from Sentebale. "Our priority has always been, and always will be, the best interest of the charity," he expressed. Harry and Seeiso also emphasized that, although they won't continue to be involved in the foundation's leadership, their support will continue, albeit in other ways.

Sentebale's Response to the Princes' Resignation

The foundation hasn't issued an explicit statement about Harry's departure, but it has made it clear that the work on the ground remains its priority. In its only public message, the organization highlighted the work of the teams in Lesotho and Botswana. It also emphasized the ongoing commitment to supporting young people in areas such as health, housing, and climate resilience.

| Europa Press

The current CEO, Carmel Gaillard, emphasized that "the work continues because they deserve nothing less," referring to the children and adolescents the organization supports. This news comes at a time of crisis for Harry, who is facing his father's illness and his estrangement from the Royal Family. In addition to all the scandals related to his wife, Meghan Markle, which don't make it easy for him and harm his image.