The Photo of Meghan Markle That Will Make Charles III and Camilla's Hair Stand on End

Meghan Markle has shared a personal moment on social media that hasn't gone unnoticed. This time, she showed a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth II: a waffle maker, during the St. Patrick's Day celebration. Although Meghan was away from social media for a while, now, with her new brand and her Netflix series, she has returned to sharing content.

The image, showing how she prepared a themed breakfast with her children, Archie and Lilibet, caught attention. Meghan Markle used the waffle maker, a gift from Queen Elizabeth II to Archie, something Harry had revealed in an interview with James Corden. This gesture has caused controversy, especially due to Meghan's relationship with the British Royal Family, who aren't happy with the display of the gift.

Queen Elizabeth II's Gift to Meghan Markle

The waffle maker was a gift from Elizabeth II for Archie at Christmas, after hearing that Meghan Markle mentioned to Harry that she wanted this appliance for her son. Harry recounted how his grandmother fulfilled the wish and sent the machine: "She sent us one for Archie. So, for breakfast, Meg makes a delicious organic mix," Harry said, highlighting how much Archie likes it.

Meghan's gesture of showing this gift hasn't been well received, especially by Charles III, son of the late Elizabeth II. Although it's not the first time Meghan Markle has put the Royal Family in an uncomfortable position, this time she has reopened old tensions. Some consider that showing such a personal gift from Elizabeth II is a way to highlight her relationship with the former Queen, at a delicate time for the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle and Her New Public Image

The year 2025 has marked a new beginning for Meghan Markle. With her series With Love, Meghan, which has caused criticism, Prince Harry's wife seeks to establish herself as an influential lifestyle figure. In this program, the Duchess of Sussex offers advice on decoration, gardening, and how to be the perfect hostess.

Despite the controversy her series has caused, Meghan is focused on strengthening her image as a businesswoman and lifestyle leader. With the launch of her new product brand, As Ever, and her foray into the media, Meghan Markle wants to establish a new personal brand, leaving behind the scandals of the past.

For the Royal Family, this approach by Meghan is viewed with skepticism, but it seems there's not much they can do about it. The Duchess of Sussex has taken her own path and is going solo. While the Royal Family remains silent about these moves, Meghan Markle continues to share her life with the world.