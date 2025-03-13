Patricia Pardo Unveils Ana Rosa Quintana's True Face: 'She Has Always Been...'

Patricia Pardo opened up this week in an interview about her professional career as a journalist. Christian Gálvez's wife, who has been connecting live with the audience every day for 15 years, referred to the person who trusted her from the beginning. "The news on Ana Rosa has always been very tough, with very demanding topics and fierce competitiveness, especially with Espejo Público and Antena 3," the Galician acknowledged.

Patricia remembers well her beginnings as a news reporter. She later made the leap to collaborating on set, and finally took on Ana Rosa's summer replacements, "that's where you really get seasoned," noted the popular communicator.

| Mediaset

A complicated job that, according to her, at first "is daunting, but it gives you a lot of experience." Even so, the host of Vamos a ver acknowledges that she is surrounded by the "best, both collaborators and presenters." For her, besides Ana Rosa, names like Máximo Huerta or Joaquín Prat have been mentors, from whom she admits she has learned a lot.

Patricia Pardo Has Explained What It's Like to Work with Ana Rosa Quintana

Throughout the conversation, Pardo insisted on the sacrifice, effort, and perseverance in her career. "No one has given me anything, and I've left many things along the way," she stated.

In a previous interview, Patricia Pardo referred to the one who was her mentor. For years, Quintana trusted the Galician to replace her in the summer or during her sick leave. Even so, Christian Gálvez's wife acknowledged that "Ana Rosa has no possible substitute."

| Mediaset

The truth is that between both journalists, there is harmony and a friendship that goes beyond the small screen. "I'm passionate, short-tempered, but she likes that. We get along well," she commented about her day-to-day with Ana Rosa.

Currently, Patricia Pardo stands in front of the camera every day to present alongside Joaquín Prat the show Vamos a ver. A magazine that demands more exposure from the Galician and requires her to be more involved in the topics.

Patricia Pardo Opens Up About What She Would Like to Do in the Future

This format, while it causes her to reflect publicly, also has other consequences like criticism that is not always constructive. "Everyone can have an opinion, and we're here to learn, but not when it's criticizing for the sake of criticizing," Pardo complained.

Even so, she acknowledged that while she handles professional exposure well, the same is not true for the personal sphere. "It's something I don't want to get into; I want to stay on the sidelines," she explained about what it means to have become a public figure.

| Mediaset

Grateful when looking back, Patricia hinted that she would like "someday to be given an opportunity to have a show." A possibility she hopes will come at some point and in which she would be "willing to give it her all."