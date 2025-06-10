'Pasapalabra' surprises Spain by making Manu's news public: Now is the time

The show Pasapalabra has publicly confirmed information that has surprised all its followers. According to the team on its website, Manu, one of the current contestants, has shown that he knows all the correct answers to the "rosco." This revelation has completely changed the perception of the game in this highly competitive final stage.

Both Manu and Rosa have been fighting for the desired jackpot for several weeks. What many didn't know is that both have been in situations where they knew the correct answer but didn't say it due to nerves or occasional mistakes. These types of errors are common in a format that demands maximum concentration under pressure.

Manu's case has especially drawn attention because of his consistency and how close he has come to the jackpot on multiple occasions. The show has explained that there have been "roscos" in which he knew all 25 words, but a slip prevented him from getting them all right. This information has recently become public and has caused a flood of reactions.

Knowing isn't always winning in Pasapalabra: the case of Manu and the most common mistakes

Since its debut in 2000, Pasapalabra has become a benchmark of television in Spain. Its mix of general knowledge, tension, and entertainment has managed to captivate entire generations. In addition, it has been able to renew itself over time without losing its essence.

The final "rosco" remains the most desired moment of each broadcast. That's where contestants must face the definitions of the alphabet in a limited time, accumulated throughout the show. Knowing all the answers doesn't always guarantee victory, as has been clearly seen with Manu.

The show's team has given examples of mistakes that, although they may seem small, completely change the result. Saying "jugón" instead of "juguetón" or confusing "ONG" with "ONU" are errors that show how difficult it is to keep steady in the final seconds. That tension is also part of the format's appeal.

Manu moves the audience and comes close to the most desired jackpot in Pasapalabra

Manu's presence has caused great sympathy among the audience. His calmness, humility, and consistency have made him one of the most valued contestants of this stage. The possibility that he will take the jackpot seems closer than ever.

Although he hasn't achieved it yet, everything indicates that the decisive moment could be very near. The revelation that he already masters the entire "rosco" changes expectations and raises the interest of each new show. Now, the challenge isn't knowing, but executing with precision.