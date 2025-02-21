Óscar Higares Totally Surprises Raquel Sánchez Silva: 'my Mother…'

Óscar Higares Leaves Raquel Sánchez Silva Speechless With the Latest Confession He Shared With Her During This Week's Broadcast of Maestros de la Costura Celebrity. "My mother isn't well," the bullfighter assured through tears.

This Thursday, February 20, this well-known sewing talent show returned to La 1's line-up with its new episode. It did so with a very special guest: the singer Edurne.

| RTVE

However, despite the difficult challenges the apprentices faced, Óscar Higares couldn't avoid becoming the center of attention.

After winning the team challenge alongside Carmen Farala, Edu Soto, La Terremoto de Alcorcón, and Pilar Rubio, Óscar Higares was chosen as the best of that challenge. For this reason, he received an important prize.

| RTVE

The bullfighter had the power to remove a person from the opposing team from the elimination challenge, and on this occasion, he chose María Esteve. However, to do so, he had to expose a teammate from his team, although he ultimately decided to take on this difficult challenge himself.

It was at this moment that Óscar Higares managed to leave Raquel Sánchez Silva completely surprised with the latest and emotional confession he shared with her. "My mother isn't well," the contestant confirmed, visibly moved.

Óscar Higares Leaves Raquel Sánchez Silva Speechless With His Latest Confession: "My Mother Isn't Well"

During the elimination challenge, in which they had to design and create a concert look for Edurne, Raquel Sánchez Silva noticed a small detail. As she could see, Óscar Higares was more nervous than usual.

For that reason, both the host and the singer, along with Lorenzo Caprile, approached him to find out how he was handling this challenge. It was then that the bullfighter couldn't avoid sharing with them the reasons for his unease:

| RTVE

"In the end, the only thing you have to try in life is to leave a small legacy... And it's what I try to leave to my daughters every day, that it's worth doing things for others. I'm a bit sensitive, in some way."

At this moment, Raquel Sánchez Silva didn't hesitate to approach Óscar Higares to offer him encouragement. However, the bullfighter left the television host speechless by confessing through tears: "My father isn't well, nor is my mother."

"Oh, dear... I'm sorry. I didn't know, I'm really sorry," the model replied, while offering him several gestures of affection. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Caprile also wanted to say a few words to the bullfighter:

"I know your father will be extremely proud of the gesture you had with María, as proud as he is of you wearing that tie." "If he can see it, he will be," Óscar Higares replied, very moved.