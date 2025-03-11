Official: Vittotio Makes a Decision in 'El Paradís de les Senyores' That No One Expected

The next episode of El paradís de les senyores will bring significant twists to the story. Vittorio is facing a difficult situation, as choosing his replacement is not easy and each option has its implications.

However, an unexpected proposal will arrive at just the right moment, resolving his doubts and leading him to make a determination. This decision will mark a turning point in the store's dynamics, redefining roles and sparking mixed reactions.

| RTVE

Tina Becomes the New Head of Saleswomen

Faced with difficulties in finding the right person, Tina volunteers to take on the role of head of saleswomen. Her proposal surprises everyone, especially the workers at the Paradís, who did not expect to see Tina in that role.

The news not only impacts her colleagues but also the customers, who recognize her for her fame and ask for autographs. This unexpected twist generates diverse reactions within the store.

While some celebrate her arrival, others doubt whether she will be able to take on the responsibility of leading the team. Vittorio's decision not only affects the business dynamics but could also provoke tensions among those who aspired to that position.

| TV3

A Very Special Gift for Gloria

Meanwhile, Stefania proposes an emotional idea to surprise Gloria on her birthday. Realizing that her absence coincides with such a special date, the employees decide to organize a symbolic gesture to welcome her with affection.

The plan is to fill her house with flowers so that, upon her return, she finds herself surrounded by a warm and colorful environment. This initiative strengthens the bond among the workers and demonstrates the affection they feel for their former boss.

| RTVE

Dante Seeks a Second Chance

On the other hand, Dante continues his attempts to regain his position in business. This time, he asks Umberto to intercede for him with Vittorio to allow him to act as a mediator with the Americans after the contract cancellation.

His proposal is risky, as Vittorio doesn't trust him, but Dante is determined to prove that he can be useful in the negotiation. With all these plots, the next episode of El paradís de les senyores promises to be full of emotions and momentous decisions.