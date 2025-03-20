It's Official: Carmen Lomana Confirms Terelu Campos's Secret and 'Survivors'

Carmen Lomana commented this week on a fact that was previously unknown about Terelu Campos's stay on Supervivientes. The celebrity attended the radio program Las Mañanas Kiss and showed her surprise upon learning about one of the privileges that Alejandra Rubio's mother has on Supervivientes. The woman from León found out that the show's organization allows Terelu to smoke, a circumstance that was agreed upon beforehand, prior to her arrival on the reality show.

Information provided by Belén Esteban on Ni que fuéramos and whose veracity Carmen Lomana did not doubt. The collaborator of the aforementioned radio space also took advantage of this fact to comment on Terelu's physical appearance.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

"Have you seen the bags under Terelu's eyes?" Carmen Lomana asked Xavi Rodríguez and María Lama. She added: "She's worn out from not taking care of herself." Words after which she recalled that the talk show host in the past "was ideal."

Carmen Lomana Reveals the Consequences of the Behavior Terelu Campos Has Followed So Far

The haute couture collector explained that "from the age of 60" the effects of the life each person has led begin to show physically. "Terelu has drunk whatever she wanted and smoked like crazy," Lomana continued, referring to the habits maintained by the ex of Pipi Estrada.

| Atresmedia

To conclude her intervention, the former contestant of ¡Más que baile! hinted that Campos could "have taken advantage of her stay on the island to detox from everything." Advice that the talk show host doesn't seem to be following if we consider this privilege that has been granted to her.

The eldest of the Campos sisters closed a deal with the producer of Supervivientes. She would travel to Honduras in exchange for 50,000 euros per week. The woman from Málaga also fulfills a special mission, which is none other than attracting the audience.

The conditions that María Teresa Campos's daughter has achieved are the most exclusive in the history of the program. With the aim of increasing viewership data, the producer has clearly favored Terelu. In fact, she occupies the most screen time during the live galas.

Alejandra Rubio's Mother Has Privileges Never Before Granted on Supervivientes

Meanwhile, Terelu is allowed to leave the reality show at any time without incurring a penalty. In case she requests evacuation, a boat is always at her disposal. Additionally, another privilege she has is that the challenges are also optional for her.

| Mediaset

Regarding the possibility of having tobacco at her disposal, the truth is that, although it is not seen on screen, Terelu Campos smokes behind the cameras. A courtesy that has never been extended to any other contestant in all the editions of Supervivientes that have aired so far.