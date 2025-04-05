Not Only King Charles III: Queen Camilla Receives Bad News from Doctors

The tension inside Buckingham Palace has been increasing. After King Charles III's illness and Kate Middleton's improvement, it is now Camilla who is the focus of attention. Her health is not improving, and according to the doctors attending her, she is not willing to give up the habits that are harming her.

Camilla, Between Wine, Tobacco, and Denial

At 77 years old, the Queen remains faithful to her routine, one that includes the daily consumption of red wine and tobacco. According to El Nacional, the health professionals attending her have been clear in their recommendations. Either she changes her lifestyle or the consequences will be severe, but Camilla, known for her strong character, has chosen to ignore them.

Her closest circle is alarmed: she has been suffering from a chest infection for some time, which has affected her recovery. The combination of advanced age, alcohol consumption, and smoking only worsens her physical condition. The doctors have repeatedly insisted on the need to curb these habits, but their warnings have not been enough.

The Queen's Health, Increasingly Compromised

Despite the treatments, there are no signs of improvement. Camilla has continued drinking even during the most delicate phases of her illness, something that has caused discomfort and concern among the Palace professionals. The situation has become so complex that the medical team has considered exploring alternative therapies, although they admit they will be of little use without the patient's cooperation.

Charles III lives with anguish over his wife's refusal to change her behavior. While he is going through his own recovery process, he suffers seeing Camilla consciously put her health at risk. Tensions between them have quickly arisen, especially when the doctors have repeated that if she doesn't act, the outcome could be tragic.

A Personal Decision That Could Cost Her Dearly

Camilla's attitude has sparked criticism both inside and outside the royal circle. While responsibility and care are being called for, she seems more interested in maintaining her independence, even if it means ignoring medical advice. This defiant stance could turn into an irreversible situation if her health continues to deteriorate at the current rate.

From the Palace's circle, they assure that the atmosphere is one of constant concern. The queen consort not only jeopardizes her own well-being but also increases the pressure on a king who already faces enough challenges. Time, in this case, is not on their side.