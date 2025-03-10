Concern in Norway over Princess Mette-Marit's Recent Confession

Norway's Princess Mette-Marit has shocked the country with a sincere confession about her health condition. In a recent statement, Prince Haakon's wife admitted that she suffers from intense pain in her lungs. "My lungs hurt a lot. I need to rest to be able to continue with my commitments," she explains visibly affected.

Last weekend, the Norwegian Royal House issued a statement confirming that Mette-Marit's health condition has worsened. Since she was diagnosed in 2018 with chronic pulmonary fibrosis, an incurable disease that severely affects the lungs, medical reports warned that her situation would continue to deteriorate. Now, almost six years later, it has been confirmed that her condition has progressed worryingly.

| Instagram, @norwegianroyalfamily

Despite her delicate state, the princess decided to speak about her health after an official event. Upon leaving the event, where she met with emerging fashion designers, Mette-Marit encountered journalists who asked her about the statement. "The chronic illness has progressed," the princess begins by saying, confirming that the situation is increasingly serious.

According to the latest report on her health, the princess has reduced her public schedule due to the constant symptoms and pain that affect her ability to fulfill her duties. The Royal House has clarified that Mette-Marit needs more rest and that her daily routine is changing rapidly. This means that her official schedule will undergo more frequent modifications with less notice than Norwegians are accustomed to.

Mette-Marit Relies on Prince Haakon

Despite the difficulties, Mette-Marit did not want to miss the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2025. Alongside her husband, Prince Haakon, they welcomed Sweden's heirs, Victoria and Daniel, who traveled with their children Estelle and Oscar. The event was held in Trondheim, and the images showed the two princesses embracing, evidencing the strong friendship that unites them.

Although her health situation is not favorable, the princess showed a positive attitude during the event. Despite the pain and sadness over the worsening of her illness, Mette-Marit appeared cheerful and committed to her role. However, she also faces a very difficult personal moment, as her son, Marius Borg, is being accused of rape, gender violence, and other crimes, which has severely affected her family.

From now on, the princess's schedule will be more unpredictable. Changes in her official programming will be made more frequently and without much notice. This return to the public sphere, amid her battle against the illness and the family crisis she is going through, is a reminder of the complexities Mette-Marit faces both in her personal life and in her official responsibilities.

Her situation is not only a challenge in terms of health but also due to the institutional crisis affecting the royal family. The scandal related to her son Marius Borg adds a layer of complexity to the difficult stage the princess is going through. Despite everything, Mette-Marit continues forward with courage, seeking to fulfill her duties and face personal challenges with dignity.