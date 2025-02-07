No One Expected What Gonzalo Miró Has Done on 'Espejo Público': 'It Doesn't Seem Normal to Me'

Viewers have been left speechless after seeing the latest thing Gonzalo Miró did on the set of Espejo Público. The television collaborator didn't think twice about going against the judge in charge of the Errejón Case: "I don't think it's normal."

This morning, Susanna Griso and her colleagues dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing the attitude Judge Clemente shows in each of his trials.

| Atresmedia

So much so that an important debate has been put forward: the tone he uses with the accused and witnesses, among whom is the player Jenni Hermoso. At this moment, and while they were analyzing the athlete's intervention in the trial for the Rubiales Case, the name of Judge Adolfo Carretero came up.

In recent days, the magistrate has been harshly criticized on social media and television programs for the stance he took with Elisa Mouliaá during the trial of the Errejón Case.

| Atresmedia

At this moment, Gonzalo Miró decided to break his silence on the set of Espejo Público to reveal what he thinks about the judge's attitude. The collaborator believes that, with his words and the way he interrogates, it seems he was trying to corner the complainant.

However, despite Beatriz de Vicente de Castro not agreeing with him, the journalist made it very clear that "this doesn't seem normal to him."

Gonzalo Miró surprises the audience of 'Espejo Público' with his blunt opinion: "I don't think it's normal"

During the debate related to Judge Clemente, the name of actress Elisa Mouliaá came up. Just a few days ago, her intervention in the trial of the Errejón Case was widely discussed due to the harshness that Magistrate Adolfo Carretero showed toward her.

For that reason, Gonzalo Miró didn't want to miss the opportunity to side with the complainant. So much so that he didn't hesitate to question the treatment the judge gave her that day.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Atresmedia

However, his colleague specialized in the matter wanted to make an important clarification about the actions of Judge Clemente and Judge Adolfo Carretero:

"The judge of Rubiales is judging and the other is investigating, let's not get confused. An investigating judge inquires, searches, and questions... On the other hand, the person who directs a plenary simply organizes the debate of the parties."

Nevertheless, it seems that her explanations weren't enough, as many highlighted the tone of voice with which he spoke to actress Elisa Mouliaá. But far from understanding her colleagues, the panelist continued to defend the magistrate, arguing that his reaction was normal.

At this moment, Gonzalo Miró firmly stated that "people who aren't used to seeing these things" can also "assess whether they think it's an appropriate issue or not."

"It may seem very normal to you, you've seen very wild things, but I see it and say: 'To me, this doesn't seem normal,'" added the collaborator of Espejo Público.