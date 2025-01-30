Nobody expected Antonio Resines's confession on 'Y ahora Sonsoles': 'I consider myself...'

Antonio Resines has visited the set of Y ahora Sonsoles to promote his new movie, Mikaela. A thriller in which the actor has played a man trapped in a snowstorm where a robbery occurs, his character has to solve the mystery. The movie has caused great anticipation and Resines left everyone surprised in the interview by confessing: "I consider myself like Liam Neeson."

The actor began his promotion with a clear but forceful phrase: "Go see Mikaela, it's a great movie," Resines confessed. With his characteristic humor, he shared the marathon day he experienced.

"I've done 63 shows today, I even did the weather with Roberto Brasero. Speaking of storms, Herminia is over, IVO is coming, and you can't miss Mikaela," Resines said. The actor linked the promotion with the cold snap that has hit Spain in recent days.

Nobody expected Antonio Resines's confession on Y ahora Sonsoles

However, nobody expected the confession he made after hearing the words of the presenter, Sonsoles Ónega. The journalist compared Resines to Tom Cruise, but the actor surprised everyone with his reply.

"I consider myself more like Liam Neeson," he said, provoking laughter on the set. His statement caused surprise, but it also made clear the tone and energy with which he approached his role in the movie.

Additionally, Resines talked about the physical demands of the filming. "The movie had physical demands, but I didn't prepare," he confessed. Despite this, Antonio Resines assured that he remains in great shape and that everything he did in the filming was of his own making.

Antonio Resines showcased his great humor on Y ahora Sonsoles

The actor detailed some of the most complicated scenes and recalled anecdotes from the set that made the audience and the show's collaborators laugh.

The actor's good humor and naturalness were the highlights of his visit to the show. The anticipation for Mikaela has grown, and his charismatic promotion left everyone eager to see it on the big screen.

Resines thanked the public for their support and promised that the movie won't disappoint. His visit was one of the most talked-about on the show, leaving a trail of laughter and excitement for his new cinematic adventure.