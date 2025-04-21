No One Can Stop Laughing at What Kiko Hernández Has Discovered About Raquel Bollo

Kiko Hernández starred in a rather curious moment during the broadcast of Tentáculos. The collaborator repeated the words that Raquel Bollo had said on social media: "Mi Arma has studied a degree, meanwhile my Manuel sings." A phrase that Fran Antón's husband found hard to say without bursting into laughter, causing everyone present to laugh.

The host of the show that has come to replace Ni que fuéramos couldn't help but react after hearing Kiko. "Why are you crying, Carlota?" the panelist wanted to know when he saw his colleague tearing up with laughter.

Kiko Hernández Makes Everyone Laugh by Sharing What Raquel Bollo Said About Her Children

Kiko Hernández wanted to make it clear, beyond the anecdote related to Raquel Bollo's words, that if they met, she would surely approach to give him a kiss. Words that his colleagues didn't fully believe, knowing how critical the Madrilenian is of Chiquetete's ex.

It should be remembered that Kiko and Raquel shared the set of the now-defunct Sálvame for many years. A time during which both collaborators had quite a few clashes.

Now each has taken very different professional paths. While Kiko remains present in television debates, Raquel has become a distributor for Farmasi.

Even though they haven't crossed paths in a while, the former Mediaset collaborator doesn't forget the Andalusian woman he calls "Siñora." Hernández was especially critical when he learned about the signing of Raquel Bollo's children for Supervivientes. The Madrilenian questioned the attitude of Alma and Manuel, who had always expressed their intention to stay away from the spotlight.

Moreover, he emphasized the fact that Bollo, knowing the mechanics of reality shows, allowed her children to be exposed on a program like Telecinco's. "I've talked to Manuel millions of times, and he doesn't want to know anything about this," assured the former Gran Hermano contestant, highlighting the singer's sudden change of heart.

Kiko Hernández Has Always Been Critical of Raquel Bollo

Weeks later, Kiko criticized Raquel Bollo, who went to the Supervivientes set to defend her children. "She owes I don't know how much money, almost 800,000 euros, and puts her children in Supervivientes. The last train to save her assets and be able to pay," stated the collaborator.

A moment in which he made it clear that, according to him, Bollo wasn't there to side with Alma and Manuel. "She doesn't defend her children, she defends her assets and is making the biggest fool of herself," Kiko stated bluntly.

The panelist is clear that the designer takes advantage of any excuse to get in front of the camera. "Every time there's a problem with the Pantojas, you're there, on set," he said, referring to her latest television appearance.