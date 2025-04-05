New Information Points to Meghan Markle: Harry Already Knows

The Sentebale Foundation, created by Prince Harry, is going through a difficult time. Following the departure of important sponsors and conflicts within the organization, its financial situation has worsened. Harry's departure from the United Kingdom and the growing disconnection with the foundation have marked this complicated chapter.

The Loss of Financial Support

Sophie Chandauka, president of Sentebale, revealed that the foundation has suffered a significant loss of income. This is due to Harry's departure from the United Kingdom, as it coincided with the loss of several sponsors.

"We lost many sponsors and families who used to contribute," Chandauka stated. The foundation's financial problems were not effectively addressed in internal board meetings, which worsened the situation.

The Impact of the "Sussex Brand"

Harry and Meghan's relationship with the foundation has been marred by the constant media controversy surrounding them. According to Chandauka, this "toxicity" has affected Sentebale's image. Donors distanced themselves, more concerned with family scandals than the causes the foundation supported, and this has hindered the organization's ability to attract new funds.

Tensions Within the Organization

In addition to financial problems, the foundation has experienced internal tensions. Chandauka mentioned that Harry tried to increase his control over the organization, which caused friction with other board members. This situation led to greater division and a sense of loss of power within the organization.

The relationship between the UK staff and the Lesotho team was also problematic, as disagreements arose over how to manage projects. "There was a loss of power within the board," Chandauka indicated, highlighting the difficulties in making key decisions.

The Uncertain Future of Sentebale

Although Sentebale continues with its mission to support those affected by HIV and AIDS, its future is in doubt. The lack of financial support and internal disputes have created uncertainty. Some board members have resigned, which could be positive in the long term if the foundation overcomes these obstacles.

The challenge for Sentebale now is to find a clear path, with or without the active participation of Harry and Meghan. Despite the problems, the foundation still has the potential to achieve great changes, but it will need stability to do so.