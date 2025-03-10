It's Official: Miguel Bosé Stops Hiding and Seeks Help in the United States

The last few years of Miguel Bosé have been marked by several challenges. In addition to his controversial opinions, he has suffered from voice problems, even losing it at times. Now, back with his Importante Tour, Bosé has made an important decision regarding his health.

Miguel Bosé has stopped hiding that he has a problem and has sought help in the United States. It is now official, and there is a journalist who has all the information. According to her data, Bosé doesn't want to hide, as his desire is to find a solution as soon as possible.

According to Monika Vergara, a contributor to Fiesta, Miguel began a month ago a treatment to recover his voice. "A month ago[Miguel Bosé]decided to put himself in the hands of a professional who is helping him recover his vocal cords," Vergara explains. This treatment is being carried out in the United States, where Bosé is being attended by a specialist.

The journalist assures that this is a decision that the singer knew he had to make. "Something happened, and he said well, now we have to make this other decision," she comments. This way, the singer is seeking to improve his voice with the help of the best phoniatrician in the country.

Miguel Bosé Doesn't Want to Hide Anymore

Miguel Bosé had spoken about his loss of voice two years ago on El Hormiguero, where he shared details about the origin of the problem. He recounted that it all started with an infection related to a dental implant: "It turns out that to put in an implant, they drilled into the bone, and little by little, residues started to enter," he explained.

After having the tooth removed, his voice returned almost instantly, but he did not want to delve into it. He refused to go into details, which is why it is so surprising that he has now acknowledged his problem.

This is not the only health issue Bosé has faced in recent years. At the end of 2023, he underwent a delicate back surgery to avoid losing mobility. Additionally, the singer has been dealing with intense back pain for more than two decades, stemming from a traffic accident that left him bedridden for over four months.

In addition to physical problems, Bosé continues to face legal battles. He is currently in the midst of a conflict with Nacho Palau, fighting for the custody of their children, Ivo and Telmo. Despite all these challenges, Bosé continues with his career and personal life.