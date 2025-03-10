Meghan Markle May Have Talked to Prince Harry About Divorce: 'Plans...'

The lives of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have always been the subject of attention. From their departure from the Royal Family to their personal decisions, every step they take is under public scrutiny. However, now, at a critical moment, the Duchess of Sussex seems to have taken a firm stance regarding her future with the prince.

Meghan Markle's Concern About Harry's Return to the United Kingdom

After Charles III's cancer diagnosis, family tensions have intensified. While the king battles the illness, Harry's relationship with his father remains a delicate issue. Despite the separation they have maintained, rumors suggest that Prince Harry might consider returning to the United Kingdom to support his father in his final days.

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

However, Meghan Markle has reportedly made it clear that she is not willing to allow Harry to return to the United Kingdom, according to El Nacional. The couple has faced constant media pressure, and Meghan doesn't want her family to be caught in the spotlight once again.

The Duke of Sussex's Decision That Could End His Marriage

According to several sources close to the couple, Meghan Markle's stance is clear. If Harry decided to return to the United Kingdom without her approval, the consequences would be severe. The couple's relationship, which has already been through several tests, could be deeply affected.

Meanwhile, the health of King Charles III, who plans to remain in his role as head of state until the end of his days, is at stake. Although he has undergone chemotherapy and maintains a healthy lifestyle, the cancer continues to progress. The situation has created a dilemma for Prince Harry: stay with his family in the United States or return to support his father in his final days.

The Crossroads Harry Faces

Meghan Markle, focused on the well-being of her children and her family's stability, has been adamant in her stance. The Duchess would not be comfortable with Harry returning to the Royal House, separating from his family and moving away from his life in the United States. In her words, any decision that threatens that stability will not be accepted.

Meghan Markle has made it clear that family must always be the priority, defending what is crucial to her. While reconciliation between Harry and his father might be possible, everything points to family stability being the decisive factor for Meghan. The future of the Sussexes' relationship and life seems to depend on the decision Prince Harry makes in the coming days.