Maximum Happiness for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova: The Best Has Been Confirmed

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have confirmed the best news: the Russian is walking on her own again. A month ago, some concerning images of Kournikova in a wheelchair raised alarms. As it was later revealed, in February she suffered a foot sprain that prevented her from walking normally.

Now, a recent update about Enrique Iglesias's partner confirms that the former tennis player has recovered and can walk again. The couple has been seen enjoying a day of sailing aboard a yacht in Miami. In the snapshots, Anna is seen walking on the deck alongside her three children.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Confirm the Best News

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are back in the news after reappearing with their children enjoying a family outing. The couple decided to go sailing on a yacht in the waters of Miami, where the artist and the tennis player have their residence.

With this outing, Enrique and Anna confirmed the best news: the tennis player has recovered from her injury. In February, images of the former tennis player in a wheelchair caused concern among her followers and family. However, despite the worries, her recovery has been remarkable, and she has been seen walking normally, enjoying the yacht ride.

The injury occurred at a time when Kournikova is enjoying a quieter life away from competition. Anna did not offer details on how the sprain occurred, but it was severe enough to require the help of a chair to move. In the photos that surfaced, the former tennis player could be seen being pushed by a friend on a shopping day.

Now, there is great happiness among Kournikova's followers seeing her walking on the yacht's deck without difficulty. This shows that Enrique's wife has fully recovered from her injury and can now resume her daily life normally. In the images, the former tennis player looks healthy and enjoying the company of her family while watching her children play.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Enjoy a Family Outing

Despite her retirement from professional tennis, Anna remains an important figure for her followers. Hence the distress they felt seeing her in a wheelchair. The truth is that since she retired, she has sought to protect her private life as much as possible, especially after becoming a mother.

At one time, the relationship with Enrique Iglesias made numerous headlines, but today they have become a very solid couple. The former tennis player and the singer continue to show that family balance is the most important thing for them. The couple, who have overcome several challenges, keep their love intact, and their children are now their top priority.

With Anna retired and with the sale of the music catalog and the rights to Enrique's name and image, they enjoy life. “I'm in relax mode, at home with the kids, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow,” Iglesias confessed.

However, this is about to change, and 2025 is expected to be a very busy year for the artist. In May, he will turn 50 and has confirmed his return to Spain, specifically to Gran Canaria, where he will perform at the Granca Live Fest. For now, this is the only concert he has scheduled for this year, and it is one of the most special.

In 2025, not only will he change decades, but he will also celebrate 30 years of his music career. Therefore, this concert in the country where he was born has special symbolism for him.