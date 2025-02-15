Maximum Happiness After What Happened with Emma García and Carlos Latre: 'Eager to Repeat'

A few days ago, Emma García and Carlos Latre stirred up social media with the latest post they shared together. That day, the communicator went to her Instagram to make an unexpected announcement: "Can't wait to do it again and toast to life."

Both Emma and Carlos have been connected to the small screen for many years, more than enough time for a strong bond to have formed between them.

Proof of this is the latest post Emma García shared on her Instagram profile on February 8. In it, we can see the communicator with Carlos Latre in a very relaxed attitude. A moment in which they both revealed the strong friendship that currently unites them.

Additionally, the host of Fiesta also posted another image from her latest gathering with friends at a restaurant in the capital. In it, journalist and artist Yolanda Marco appears.

However, what caught the most attention in that post are the words Emma García wrote alongside these two photographs. "We couldn't have enjoyed more[...]Our 'radiant' faces say it all," she humorously assured.

Meanwhile, Emma García couldn't hide her happiness at having been able to enjoy this leisure moment with her two friends, Carlos Latre and Yolanda Marco. "Can't wait to do it again and toast to life and love," she added at the end of the post.

As expected, that post has not gone unnoticed among the users of that social network. So much so that many of them didn't want to miss the opportunity to comment on this special meeting.

"I love this photo," "beautiful couple," "an ideal, super cool couple" or "what two beauties" are just some of the comments that Emma García and Carlos Latre's photo has received.

However, there are those who have taken the opportunity to criticize the Basque journalist again. "Look, we're from the same place, but you give me such a bad vibe," an internet user wrote to her. "The worst host," another user of that social network assured.

Additionally, and to the surprise of many, Emma García received an unexpected and confusing message from someone related to "the field of child protection services."

This user wanted to take advantage of the information to comment on the treatment being given in Fiesta to such delicate and tough topics as Anabel Pantoja's. "What harm you are doing to the integrity of abused children with today's misinformation," this person wrote.