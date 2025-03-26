Marius Borg, Son of Mette-Marit of Norway, Is No Longer Like This: Unrecognizable Photo

Marius Borg, son of Mette-Marit of Norway, is in the eye of the storm due to the multiple legal accusations he faces. With serious charges including rape, gender violence, and violation of a restraining order, the young man's life has taken a turn.

Despite the media impact caused by the scandal, Marius seems determined to continue with his life as if nothing happened. His attitude and the way he handles this situation are, without a doubt, surprising.

Mette-Marit of Norway's Son Is No Longer as You Remember Him

Recently, Marius was seen in Copenhagen, Denmark, where he stayed at the exclusive Manon Les Suites hotel. Although Marius tries to keep a low profile, there is something he hasn't managed to go unnoticed: his drastic change of look.

With the intention of being more inconspicuous, the young man has chosen to dye his hair black. This way, Mette-Marit's son has left behind his blonde hair that was once one of his most recognized features.

This change of style is not just aesthetic; it seems to be a strategy by Marius to avoid being identified at such a delicate time. However, despite his attempt to disguise himself, photos of his stay in Denmark have been leaked.

The Future Is Uncertain for Marius Borg

Despite the seriousness of the accusations against him, Marius seems to continue with his social life. He was seen enjoying Copenhagen's nightlife. This behavior has been interpreted by some as a sign of indifference to the scandals.

Marius Borg's case has put the Norwegian royal family in an uncomfortable situation. Kings Harald and Sonia have chosen silence, as have the crown princes, while the case continues its course.

As investigations progress, Marius's future is uncertain, and some experts do not rule out that the young man may face a prison sentence. In this context, Marius Borg continues to be talked about, both for his personal life and his public decisions.

Regardless of the legal issues, his change of image has been one of the most talked-about topics. Additionally, his life, both private and public, remains a focus of attention for the media.