Marisa Martín-Blázquez Reveals What Happened at the Hospital With Anabel Pantoja and Her Boyfriend

Marisa Martín-Blázquez has left viewers speechless by revealing the "unpleasant" event that Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend had to endure a few days ago. An episode that, according to the television collaborator, occurred at the Maternal Hospital of Gran Canaria.

There is no doubt that this media couple is going through one of the toughest moments of their lives, a nightmare that began on January 9. During the following 18 days, both remained in these facilities due to a health setback suffered by their daughter.

However, what Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez least expected was that the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands would open an investigation against them. All to clarify what really caused the injuries to little Alma.

Since then, several details related to this delicate family matter have come to light. Among them, the latest shared by Marisa Martín-Blázquez on the set of Fiesta.

As confirmed by the television collaborator, during the first days of little Alma's hospitalization, Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend had to face an "unpleasant" episode.

This Sunday, February 9, Emma García and her entire team dedicated part of their broadcast to analyzing the updates related to Anabel Pantoja's daughter. A moment that Marisa Martín-Blázquez took advantage of to recount an "unpleasant" episode that occurred during Alma's hospitalization.

The television collaborator left everyone speechless by claiming that someone tried to photograph not only the couple's loved ones but also the little girl:

"During Anabel and David's stay at the hospital for their daughter's hospitalization, something very unpleasant happened. When a friend of Anabel entered the room they were in, he noticed that someone from the center was taking pictures of Anabel's famous friends."

According to Marisa Martín-Blázquez, "immediately, what he did was capture a photograph of this person." And all "so that his testimony wouldn't just be his word, but there would be graphic evidence of it."

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, the journalist has claimed that Anabel Pantoja "found out that someone from that center also tried to capture images of her daughter." However, she doesn't know if it is "the same person" or not.

After hearing this testimony, Amor Romeira had no problem sharing with Marisa Martín-Blázquez and the audience the information she has in her possession. As confirmed by the influencer's friend, indeed, it is a worker from the Maternal Hospital of Gran Canaria:

"The center behaved wonderfully with them and the girl... But it is true that there was a person working inside the center who dedicated themselves to recording the friends and taking the images to the media that were at the hospital's door."