Mariló de la Rubia, David Rodríguez's Boss, Is Speechless After the Latest Events

Mariló de la Rubia has been completely silent in front of reporters following the latest events related to David Rodríguez. The businesswoman has decided to close ranks around the physiotherapist, despite never having had any problem speaking to the press.

There is no doubt that both Anabel Pantoja and her current partner are going through one of the toughest stages of their relationship. All this stems from the investigation that has been opened against them for alleged child abuse.

On January 30, the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands confirmed this news through a statement. In it, the organization assured that it had implemented this measure to find out what really caused the injuries that led little Alma to the hospital.

Now, with this controversy in full swing, new information related to David Rodríguez has come to light. As confirmed, Mariló de la Rubia's employee has had to temporarily separate from his little one and Anabel Pantoja.

The physiotherapist has returned to Córdoba to resume his professional commitments, after having enjoyed part of his paternity leave. This news has left more than one person speechless.

For this reason, a team from Europa Press didn't hesitate to ask Mariló de la Rubia about David Rodríguez's return. However, the reply wasn't what they expected.

As has emerged in recent hours, David Rodríguez has returned to Córdoba to rejoin his job at the well-known clinic of Mariló de la Rubia. However, speculation has begun that this move may not only be related to his work commitments.

Several media outlets have claimed that Anabel's boyfriend may have made this decision to meet with his boss and define his defense strategy with her. And, as has already been confirmed, the couple has decided to handle their accusations separately.

Additionally, after learning that the investigation has focused on David Rodríguez, it has been confirmed that Mariló de la Rubia has made a team of medical specialists available to him.

Everything suggests that her intention is to help her employee, support his role as a good father, and prove that he had no involvement in what happened to Alma. For all these reasons, it is now speculated that the physiotherapist may have left Gran Canaria to prepare his defense from Córdoba.

However, Mariló de la Rubia has chosen not to confirm or deny this information. The businesswoman arrived at her clinic this morning, where reporters asked her about David Rodríguez's return.

Nevertheless, Isabel Pantoja's former friend chose to lower her head and say nothing about whether her employee's return is related to his defense.