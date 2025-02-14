Manuel Martos Reveals the Whole Truth About the Treatment Raphael Is Undergoing

Manuel Martos has broken his silence to the press to reveal the whole truth behind the treatment doctors prescribed to Raphael almost two months ago. "My father is responding very well to the treatment," the musician has assured.

It was on December 17 when all alarms went off around Raphael. That day, the one from Linares was participating in the Christmas special of La Revuelta when he began to feel unwell.

So much so that Raphael had to be urgently transferred to the Hospital Clínico San Carlos, where they conducted his first medical tests. However, just 24 hours later, Manuel Martos's father was transferred to the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

There, after spending 10 days admitted to its facilities, the doctors confirmed his diagnosis. As it was revealed at that time, the artist suffers from "a primary brain lymphoma with two brain nodules in the left hemisphere."

Additionally, it was confirmed that Raphael would be able to return home to continue "on an outpatient basis" with the treatment prescribed to him. However, a sad news was confirmed: he had to cancel his anticipated concert tour.

Since then, all eyes have been on Manuel Martos's father and his recovery. So much so that, in recent weeks, several positive reports about his health condition have come to light.

Now, Amelia Bono's ex-husband has had no qualms about sharing with La Razón the whole truth about the treatment Raphael is undergoing. "My father is responding very well to the treatment," the artist has confirmed.

Manuel Martos Confirms Good News About the Treatment Raphael Is Undergoing

A few weeks ago, Natalia Figueroa opened up to the magazine Semana about Raphael's current condition. At that time, she revealed how well the one from Linares had reacted to his treatment:

"Raphael is an impressive example of strength, positivity, and enthusiasm. The treatment he started two weeks ago is going very well. He is surrounded by his three children, the grandchildren... We are all, like the close-knit family we are, taking care of him and pampering him."

Subsequently, the news portal Informalia assured that "the treatment is highly effective and progressive". "One of the nodules has completely disappeared and the other has only a part left," it added.

Now, the latest to speak about Raphael's health condition has been his son, Manuel Martos. In statements to La Razón, he has assured that his father "is responding very well to the treatment."

"This is the most important thing at the moment, that the evolution is positive. When there are updates, we will let you know. Thank you for your concern, a hug," Manuel added.