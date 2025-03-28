Manuel Martos Doesn't Hide and Gives the Latest on Raphael: 'He Is Super...'

Manuel Martos has spoken to the press to share the latest update on the health of his father, the legendary singer Raphael. Since he was diagnosed with a brain lymphoma at the end of December, his progress has been closely followed by his fans. Now, three months later, the news about his recovery is more encouraging than ever.

Manuel Martos wanted to reassure all those who are closely following the singer's progress, assuring that the recovery is on the right track. "Everything's very well, everything's very well, as always, thank you very much," he stated to the media with a calm and optimistic tone. He also confirmed that his father "is super excited."

He has left open the possibility that Raphael will return to the stage, although without confirming yet if his concert in Marbella will be his big comeback. "Hopefully it can be soon, because it's what he loves the most. We can't confirm anything yet, but the main thing is that his health continues to improve every day."

With these statements, it is clear that Raphael is fighting with determination and that both he and his entourage maintain the hope for his return. His recovery continues to progress and, although there is still a way to go, the hope of seeing him on stage again is getting stronger.

Raphael's Health Status

On December 27, Raphael was discharged from the hospital after being admitted for ten days due to a stroke. At that time, with a statement, the artist announced that two nodules had been detected in his brain and that he was undergoing treatment. As a result, he was forced to cancel all his professional commitments to focus exclusively on his recovery.

Fortunately, the latest reports on his health status are very positive and everything indicates that his progress is favorable. According to Diez Minutos magazine, the singer is feeling rejuvenated and looking forward to his return to the stage. He has even started attending speech therapy sessions with the aim of strengthening his voice and regaining his artistic fullness.

In this context, there has been growing speculation about his return to the stage on July 5, when he is scheduled to perform at the Starlite Festival. Although his participation has not yet been officially confirmed, the event is still on, which has given hope to his fans. Many believe that this could be the great moment when Raphael reunites with his audience after this difficult period.

As proof of his remarkable improvement, the artist recently surprised his fans with an unexpected appearance at the concert that Carlos Rivera held at the Movistar Arena. In a video sent to the Mexican singer, Raphael appeared in good spirits and with a big smile while congratulating Rivera on his 20 years of musical career. This gesture not only stirred emotion among his fans but also fueled expectations about his return to the stage in the coming months.