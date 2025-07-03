Not Thomas Partey or Zubimendi, he's even better: Hansi Flick is thrilled with his return

Barça's sporting management is strengthening the team with a series of very well-defined signings. After completing the signing of Joan García for the goal, the next to arrive should be Nico Williams to reinforce the attacking area. Hansi Flick has chosen to reinforce the wing, knowing that neither Raphinha nor Lamine have reliable replacements.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Another position that could be improved is the defensive midfielder, currently occupied by Frenkie de Jong and Casadó. Although he is pleased with the performance of both, Hansi Flick doesn't rule out making a signing in this area of the field. During the winter transfer window, the names of Martín Zubimendi and Thomas Partey were strongly rumored.

However, Real Sociedad's "4" will leave the Donostia team to head to the Premier League, specifically to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. This move could have consequences, as Zubimendi's arrival at Emirates Stadium could lead to Thomas Partey's departure. This news has caught Barça's attention, although Hansi Flick has another candidate in mind.

Neither Thomas Partey nor Zubimendi, it's even better: Hansi Flick is delighted with his return

Hansi Flick has considered the options of Thomas Partey and Zubimendi, but he has found a much better midfielder at home. We're talking about Marc Bernal.

The young midfielder from Berga wants to be in the best possible shape at the start of preseason. The academy player is already training at Ciutat Esportiva even though the footballers are not scheduled to report until July 13. Marc Bernal is following the plan prepared by the fitness coaches, and the goal is for him to continue his adaptation work.

After his serious knee injury suffered in Vallecas last year, Marc Bernal is progressing satisfactorily. The next step will be to receive medical clearance, which will depend largely on the young academy player's own feelings. Marc Bernal is expected to get the green light from the medical staff before the Asian tour.

Marc Bernal's recovery is going smoothly

The young player from La Masia has gone through very difficult months that have helped him mature, supported by family, friends, and teammates in the locker room. He has also grown physically, as his latest checkup showed he has grown 0.8 in. (2 cm) to reach 6 ft 4 in. (1.93 m). The young talent will need to be patient and gradually regain his form, without rushing.

He has the closest example in his teammate Gavi, who has gone through different phases with a similar injury. Gavi has not had the consistency of previous seasons, but he has gradually regained his form and has had his opportunities. Marc Bernal has shortened his vacation to get in shape before the start of preseason.