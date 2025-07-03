Unexpected, Endrick's situation surprises Madrid fans: 'It's the best solution'

Endrick hasn't had an easy first season at Real Madrid. He arrived at Bernabéu with the label of being the new Ronaldo, raising many expectations because of what he had shown as a teenager in Brazil. However, the reality at the white team has been completely different.

With Carlo Ancelotti on the bench, Endrick barely had any opportunities. He didn't play even 1,000 minutes across all competitions, scoring only seven goals. The lack of minutes has been one of the most critical points of his adaptation to the white club.

Xabi Alonso's arrival is a new opportunity for Endrick

Now, with Xabi Alonso's arrival, Endrick hopes to recover the lost feelings and fight to earn a spot in the starting eleven. Xabi has shown that he's a coach who gives many opportunities to young players, something that works in the Brazilian's favor.

However, after what was seen at the Club World Cup, expectations have cooled. Endrick might not have the prominence he desired, especially with the emergence of another academy player who has raised more expectations than him in the tournament.

Gonzalo García leaves Endrick without a place

The Club World Cup has allowed Gonzalo García to establish himself as Mbappé's theoretical backup at Real Madrid. The academy player, who has had the chance to play several matches, has scored two goals in his first three appearances and has left a great impression. His performance has been impressive, both in terms of his goal-scoring ability and his connection with the team.

With Gonzalo García shining, it seems that Endrick will have to pack his bags, since the young Spaniard has shown to be a more viable option to support Mbappé.

Endrick's possible loan for his development

With Gonzalo García taking the role of Mbappé's backup, Endrick's future at Real Madrid is at a turning point.

According to journalist Eduardo Inda, to prevent his progression from being stalled, the club doesn't rule out the option of loaning the Brazilian to another team where he can play more. This is something that Real Madrid consider "the best option" for the young striker. In this regard, Juventus has shown interest in his loan, which opens the door to a possible move.

Loaning Endrick would allow the player to continue his development without the pressure of being on a team where he'd have few opportunities. His next step could be key for his future, and the loan seems to be the most viable option for his growth.

Real Madrid, for now, prefer to focus on the young players with more chances to play in the first team, like Gonzalo García, while Endrick keeps looking for his place.