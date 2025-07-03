Former CUP activist Benet Salellas, Santos Cerdán's lawyer, uses the lawfare wildcard

Santos Cerdán's lawyer, Benet Salellas, is in the eye of the storm. His selection as the attorney for the former PSOE organization secretary accused of corruption caused a major stir due to his CUP background. Salellas was a CUP activist in Parliament during the most glorious era of the anti-capitalists, and he worked on memorable cases such as Operation Garzón and the Procés Trial.

| E-Noticies

The controversy increased this Monday with Santos Cerdán's entry into provisional prison. Many pointed to the defense's strategy as the reason for his imprisonment. This strategy is based on victimhood and conspiracy theory.

Far from changing course, the lawyer from Girona has doubled down on this narrative in an interview published today in El País. In his statement before the judge, Santos Cerdán claimed to be the victim of a plot by powerful interests who don't want President Pedro Sánchez to govern. Salellas now says that the judge's decision was premeditated and that he is treating his client not for his actions but for who he is and what he represents.

Salellas turns to lawfare

The Catalan lawyer defends his defense strategy, recalling that his client answered everything and that none of his questions were dismissed. He also denounces the double standard that exists in the Spanish judiciary. He says that those who agree to cooperate receive preferential treatment, as in the case of Víctor de Aldama, compared to those who try to defend themselves, like Santos Cerdán.

The defense of the former number three of PSOE is trying to raise reasonable doubts about an alleged operation to overthrow President Pedro Sánchez's government. This is also connected to the challenge posed to the State by PSOE's alliance with Catalan separatism.

Salellas turns to lawfare, a strategy used by the separatist movement to denounce the dirty war and the State's deep state.

The most famous case is that of Laura Borràs, convicted of corruption and turned into a martyr of the judges' revenge against the separatist movement. Her circle claimed that she had been convicted for who she was and not for what she did. Although this same argument has been used by other parties, such as Podemos.

Who was the link between Salellas and Cerdán

Salellas, who as a separatist activist knows this line well, is now using it for his defense strategy. For example, he has expressed reservations about the true intentions of the UCO report. He wonders why it appears 16 months (500 days) later, and right now.

| Parlament

In his statements to El País he directly mentions the links between important people in the Guardia Civil and Vox. He literally says that "the actions of the Guardia Civil are conditioned by the interests of certain sectors of the State who want to oust Sánchez." Textbook lawfare.

The first reports indicated that ERC had recommended Benet Salellas to PSOE. Then there was speculation about the involvement of Carles Puigdemont and Bildu. Vozpópuli suggests that the link was Jordi Évole, a personal friend of Santos Cerdán, through his partner, former CUP activist Anna Gabriel.

Benet Salellas denies all these theories, and for now refuses to provide more information.