Bombshell! Florentino Pérez asks for €100M to let him go: Pep Guardiola agrees and pays

Florentino Pérez doesn't rule out making a major sale this summer. Let's remember that he has spent large sums of money on the signings of Dean Huijsen, Alexander-Arnold, and Franco Mastantuono.

For this reason, President of Real Madrid would have decided that it's time to use the checkbook to fulfill the rest of Xabi Alonso's requests.

In this regard, the white club has invested in quality to become competitive again in all competitions.

| @gettyimages

However, even though Real Madrid's finances remain solid, a major departure could balance the books and provide financial flexibility to make more moves.

Florentino Pérez puts Rodrygo on the market

In this context, Florentino Pérez has put one of Madrid's best players up for sale. This is Rodrygo, the Brazilian forward.

Specifically, if the club receives an offer of 100 million euros for the Brazilian, the President won't hesitate to let him leave. This way, despite his talent, his future with the team appears to be in doubt.

| Canva

Rodrygo hasn't shown his best version in recent months under Ancelotti's management, and his continuity in the first team is far from guaranteed.

Moreover, it seems that Xabi Alonso doesn't have him in his plans to be a starter next season either. With this in mind, Florentino Pérez has decided to put Rodrygo in the shop window.

Guardiola's Manchester City show interest in Rodrygo

One of the clubs that could be interested in signing Rodrygo is Manchester City. Pep Guardiola is renewing his squad to keep fighting for all the titles.

The Catalan coach has turned his attention to the opportunities offered by Real Madrid, where significant moves could take place.

| Europa Press

Rodrygo, who could be in an uncertain situation at Madrid, has attracted Guardiola's interest.

The Brazilian has the profile that could fit into Manchester City's playing system. It's important to note that he would be offered the chance to play in an environment where the team's playing style perfectly matches his way of playing.

Guardiola's decision: Rodrygo or another signing

Now the ball is in Pep Guardiola's court. If Manchester City is willing to make a 100 million offer, Florentino Pérez wouldn't hesitate to accept.

However, it remains to be seen whether Guardiola will choose Rodrygo or opt for another player in the market.

Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid is uncertain, and his sale could be one of the major deals of this summer. City's next move will be key to determining whether the Brazilian will finally leave Bernabéu.