The 2024-25 season has been historic for Barça with the achievement of LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. At the center of this success is Lamine Yamal, who, at just 17 years old, has established himself as the team's great star. His confidence, technical quality, and dribbling ability have made him the offensive reference for the Catalan club.

However, with the heavy match schedule that comes with a successful season, Hansi Flick has acknowledged the need to give his key players some rest. In particular, the right winger position, where Lamine Yamal has shined, requires a reliable substitute. Last season, when Lamine was unavailable or needed to rest, Barça felt it and didn't win matches that, theoretically, should have been mere formalities.

When Lamine wasn't on the field, there was a lack of attacking fluidity and ability to break down the wing, since his place was taken by Fermín López most of the time. Fermín stands out for his late runs into the box and his intelligence in exploiting spaces, characteristics that prevent him from shining on the wing. Because of this, Barça intends to fix this scenario by signing a 19-year-old player.

The new Lamine Yamal substitute leaves Fermín López without a place

Fermín López knows that next season he won't be the one to give Lamine Yamal a rest. To address this need, the club has completed the signing of Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen. The signing has been finalized for a figure close to 2 million and he is described as a skillful right winger, with a style similar to Hazard in his early days.

His arrival will allow Lamine Yamal to rest regularly and avoid possible injuries without the team noticing. With the arrival of a natural winger, the substitute spot for Lamine will go to Roony Bardghji, leaving Fermín López in an uncertain position. In fact, the latest information about Fermín points in this direction.

Fermín López's future is unstable

Apparently, FC Barcelona doesn't rule out listening to offers for Fermín López, who could bring a significant amount to the club's coffers. However, Fermín has expressed his desire to continue at Camp Nou and fight for a spot in the first team. Still, the substitute role for Lamine Yamal will be difficult for him to secure.

The arrival of Roony Bardghji at Barça strengthens the right winger position and gives Lamine Yamal the rest he needs to keep his high level of performance. However, this addition also creates uncertainty about Fermín López's future at the club. The competition for a spot in the first team is intensifying, and the decisions made in the coming weeks will be key to defining the team's direction.