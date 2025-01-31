Makoke reveals what nobody knows about her future husband, Gonzalo: 'He's very...'

Makoke has been at SIMOF and has spoken to the media. The television collaborator has revealed unpublished details about her relationship with Gonzalo, her future husband. Makoke has uncovered what nobody knows about Gonzalo after confessing that: "He's very fond of fairs."

It has been a very special event for her. The flamenco fashion fair has gathered numerous celebrities, but for Makoke, it has had an even more special meaning.

| Europapress

"It's the first time I've come with him," she confessed, with this statement, she has shown that both are willing to live new experiences together. The fair has been the perfect setting to share unforgettable moments. Since their arrival, they have enjoyed every detail of the event, touring the different stands and admiring the flamenco fashion proposals.

Makoke reveals what nobody knows about Gonzalo

Additionally, she has revealed an unknown detail about Gonzalo: "He loves the fair, he's very fond of fairs too, like me." These words have surprised many, as nobody imagined the passion they both share for these events. The couple has attended fashion shows, talked with designers, and posed for the cameras showing their great complicity.

Makoke and Gonzalo are going to enjoy the weekend in Seville: "We've come to spend the weekend and on Monday we're not going to Madrid," Makoke said. The couple will make the most of every moment. For the collaborator, it will be an unforgettable experience.

| Telecinco

She had never attended SIMOF with her partner before. This detail has made the occasion even more special.

The excitement has been present at every moment. The collaborator has highlighted the importance of sharing this type of experience as a couple, strengthening their relationship.

Makoke confirms she is very happy with Gonzalo

But that wasn't all, Makoke has confirmed what many suspected: "I'm in love and super happy." Her words have made it clear that their wedding will be an event full of love and beautiful moments. The collaborator has radiated happiness, the complicity with Gonzalo has been evident, together they have shown that their love story is at its best.

| Europa Press

The excitement and happiness have marked their time at SIMOF. Their presence at the fair has been a declaration of love and complicity.

For Makoke, it has been a dream come true to share this moment with her future husband. Without a doubt, next weekend has strengthened their relationship and left them with unforgettable memories.