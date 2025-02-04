Luis Pliego brings to 'TardeAR' the most important detail about Anabel Pantoja's case

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have found themselves waiting for the resolution of the investigation for an alleged child abuse crime. The couple had to appear in court after the hospital found discrepancies between the parents' account and the injuries the baby had. Luis Pliego confirmed on TardeAR the most important detail about Anabel Pantoja's case.

Isabel Pantoja's niece has taken the step and issued a statement after the news broke. Focused on her little one's well-being, Anabel has assured that all they have done is convey love and that they have cooperated with the justice system at all times. However, the nightmare surrounding them is not over yet.

The procedure has continued its course. As revealed by Luis Pliego, director of Lecturas, on the program TardeAR, there is still time for the situation Anabel and David are experiencing to be solved.

Luis Pliego confirms on TardeAR the most important detail about Anabel Pantoja's case

As much as there has been confidence in the case being dismissed, the court in charge of the process will still take months to make a decision. It should be noted that, after the statement from Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, the court has not issued any precautionary measures, nor have they been requested by the Prosecutor's Office.

The situation experienced with the little one, who has been hospitalized for almost two weeks, has been one of the worst ordeals of their lives. They never imagined they would have to relive it, especially in a judicial setting.

The procedure to clarify what happened with Anabel's daughter's injuries has been underway. "It seems that, contrary to what was initially said, it was a case that was going to be closed quickly. The judge handling the investigation has a six-month timeframe," Luis Pliego confessed.

The reason is "because not only will statements be requested from the parents and relatives, but also from all the doctors who have dealt with them and the baby. As well as from all the witnesses they can locate," Luis revealed.

Regarding whether Anabel has been aware of how long this process could last, Luis Pliego has denied knowing for sure. Luis has insisted that "it will be prolonged because they don't want any loose ends." Once the court gathers all the information, two scenarios will open.

Luis Pliego confesses that Anabel Pantoja's judicial procedure will be indefinitely prolonged

"When the judge finishes the investigation, she can choose two paths: open an oral trial or dismiss it. We face a possible criminal trial once the investigation is over," he explained before adding, once again, that "it's going to be long, with a presumption of innocence."

At the same time that the director of the magazine Lecturas has been revealing these details, Leticia Requejo has managed to speak with Anabel Pantoja. "She says that what is truly important right now is her daughter, everything else is absurd. She wants her daughter to be well and for everything to be clarified," the collaborator said.

Somewhat calmer, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have wanted to show a certain normality. Luis Pliego has brought the most important detail about Anabel Pantoja's situation to TardeAR.