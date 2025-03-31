The Lie About Richard Gere and Julia Roberts That's Revolutionizing Hollywood

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts have taken all of Hollywood by storm with unexpected news: their reunion in the second part of Pretty Woman. Specifically, it is a production that promises to reveal what happened to Vivian and Edward years later. This would be great news for the fans of the iconic movie, if it weren't completely false.

A poster of Julia and Richard caused by artificial intelligence has been responsible for playing with the illusions of Pretty Woman fans. However, the news is not entirely off track, as there will indeed be a second part of the 90s movie. However, neither Julia nor Richard will be starring in it.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, Victims of Artificial Intelligence

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts have become involuntary victims of artificial intelligence. All of Hollywood eagerly celebrated the premiere of Pretty Woman 2 with both actors once again stepping into the roles of Vivian and Edward. The promotional poster was so well done that some celebrities, like Spanish designer Vicky Martín Berrocal, shared it on their social media.

However, to the dismay of the fans of the iconic movie, it is false news. While there will be a second part of Pretty Woman, it will not be performed by Richard Gere or Julia Roberts.

The trailer has already reached over 40M views on streaming platforms, but all of it is caused by artificial intelligence. The only thing that seems true is that Netflix is already working on the sequel to the 90s movie for the end of 2025.

The story promises to explore the evolution of their iconic relationship, adding new characters played by Emma Roberts and Tom Hardy. The film industry is watching the outcome, and many wonder if the sequel will be faithful to the original. However, the fact that its main protagonists are not appearing is already a handicap and a disappointment for the vast majority.

The premiere of Pretty Woman 2 on Netflix promises to be a box office and streaming phenomenon at the end of this year. With the renown of the original, it is likely that this sequel will attract those who saw the first installment and new generations.

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts Speak Out About Their Reunion

The legacy of Pretty Woman is undeniable; the movie has transcended generations and remains a classic. Hence the interest in making a sequel that draws from the success the original movie had in its day. It is not the first time something like this has been done; it happened with Grease and also with Dirty Dancing, second parts that failed spectacularly.

Perhaps for this reason, Richard Gere and Julia Roberts have refused to replicate their iconic characters of Edward and Vivian. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about the possibility of playing the young prostitute again, denying her return. "I don't think I could," she confessed.

| Europa Press

Gere shared the same opinion, being more emphatic: "I will never do Pretty Woman 2," he stated firmly. Given this scenario, another way has been devised to bring the movie's success to light and adapt it to modern times.

The intrigue now lies in the fact that, in the absence of Julia, her niece, Emma Roberts, has been cast to star in it. It is unknown how her aunt has taken the news, but undoubtedly the anticipation is high.

While some fear that the movie may not replicate the cultural impact of the original, many argue that the nostalgic value will guarantee success. We will have to wait until December of this year to know the final result.