This Is the Letter Meghan Markle Published After the News About Harry

Meghan Markle has decided to take a step forward with the launch of her brand just as her husband, Prince Harry, faces a setback in the foundation he founded, Sentebale. Amid an internal dispute in the organization, Meghan has seized the opportunity to focus on her own project.

The Crisis at Sentebale and Harry's Resignation

On March 26, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho announced their resignation from Sentebale due to constant internal disputes within the organization. The president, Sophie Chandauka, accused Harry of "large-scale harassment and intimidation" and of hindering her efforts to modernize the foundation. The situation worsened when Dr. Chandauka recounted how the influence of the "Sussex brand" was affecting the organization's internal dynamics.

| Instagram, @meghan

The conflict escalated after an awkward exchange during a charity polo event in 2024. In the viral video, Meghan intervened to change Dr. Chandauka's location on stage. This caused more tensions, and the president of Sentebale claimed that after this incident, Harry began sending her "unpleasant" messages.

Meghan and Her Vision with As Ever

Despite the problems in Harry's foundation, Meghan has launched her brand, As Ever, with a clear vision. In her personal letter, the Duchess of Sussex explained how her goal is to make the everyday special. Her first collection, which will launch this spring, includes products like preserves, teas, cookies, and crepe mixes, inspired by simple moments in her life.

"Each of the items is inspired by the ways I show my love to the people who are part of my intimate life," Meghan explained in detail. In her message, she mentioned the lemon and ginger tea blend and the memories that crepes bring her, evoking her travels through France. Meghan seeks for her products to add a special touch to her customers' daily lives.

| Instagram, @meghan

Empowerment and Personal Growth

Through her new brand, Meghan also wants to convey a message of empowerment to her followers. "I hope that when you see what has taken me so much to create, you are encouraged to understand that, beyond what life throws at you, you can do it too. Because you are your courage, your creativity, your zest for life," she expressed in her post.

The Duchess added that the key is to take risks and not let opportunities pass by. "Someone once told me that the greatest risk you can take in this life is deciding not to take any," Meghan reflected. Through her brand and her messages, Meghan seeks to inspire others to follow their dreams and seize opportunities while maintaining her focus on personal and professional development.