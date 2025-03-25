Leak Images of Carmen Lomana with Jesús Arroyo and Everyone Notices This Detail

Carmen Lomana has become the center of attention following the leak of some images in which she appears with Jesús Arroyo, her new love interest. These snapshots have drawn significant attention due to a small detail: the socialite has decided not to hide anymore.

As we all know, the name of this well-known television collaborator came to the media spotlight thanks to her marriage to Guillermo Capdevila. However, after his passing, little has been known about her romantic life.

| Atresmedia

But now, despite her discretion, Europa Press has managed to capture exclusive romantic images of Carmen Lomana with Jesús Arroyo on the streets of Madrid.

According to this news agency, the couple left the businesswoman's residence and, due to the bad weather, decided to take a taxi that took them to the Golden Mile.

| Europa Press

Upon arriving at this exclusive area of the capital, Carmen Lomana and Jesús Arroyo were seen getting out of the vehicle in front of the Fendi boutique. He took care of holding the umbrella while the socialite walked arm in arm with her companion, as they strolled in the rain.

Revealing Images of Carmen Lomana with Jesús Arroyo Walking Through Madrid Come to Light

Once inside the boutique, Carmen Lomana and Jesús Arroyo toured the establishment, examining the brand's latest offerings and taking note of the latest trends.

However, since the bad weather persisted, they opted once again to take a taxi, but this time heading to a nearby jewelry store. There, the socialite had the opportunity to observe several jewelry pieces until she finally chose one, always under the watchful eye of her companion.

| Instagram, @carmen_lomana

Judging by these images, there is no doubt that Carmen Lomana has regained her excitement for love. Despite always keeping her romantic life in the background, she has now decided not to hide anymore.

The socialite has been seen on several occasions with Jesús Arroyo, a well-known strategy and communication consultant from Madrid, with whom she has started a discreet but promising relationship.

Various sources claim that Carmen Lomana and her new love interest met at a lunch with friends at the exclusive Fortuny restaurant in Madrid.

Since that meeting, their connection has been strengthening, to the point that they no longer hesitate to appear together in public. So much so that one of their latest appearances was at a bullfight in Valencia.