Meghan Markle's Last-Minute Letter That No One Demanded: 'For Both'

Meghan Markle has taken advantage of a crucial moment in her life to launch her new brand, As Ever, which celebrates the everyday with special products. However, this launch has been overshadowed by the growing tension within her husband Prince Harry's foundation. While she focuses on this new project, the scandal over leadership at Sentebale continues to resonate, affecting the couple's public image.

The Launch of As Ever and Its Personal Focus

Meghan Markle shared details about her new brand through a personal letter, in which she explained how the products of As Ever are inspired by simple and special moments. "Each item is inspired by the ways I show my affection to the people who are part of my life," Meghan said. The collection will include preserves, teas, pancake and cookie mixes, among other products, all designed to make everyday moments more special.

In addition to the products, Meghan encouraged her followers to reuse the product containers, suggesting they can be turned into small vases or pen holders. "Once you've enjoyed every spoonful, you might want to do what I do: rinse the jar and use it as a small vase," she explained in detail.

Meghan Markle's Empowerment Message Amid Controversy

In her newsletter, Meghan not only talked about her brand but also about the importance of being true to oneself. In an empowerment message, she urged her followers to trust in their worth, creativity, and joy. "I hope that when you see what has taken me so much to create, you're encouraged to know that, whatever life brings, you can do it too," she stated, empowering.

Her launch comes at a time of great turmoil for Prince Harry, who has been embroiled in a dispute within Sentebale. This situation has overshadowed the launch of her new brand, as many wonder how the couple's family and professional tensions affect their projects. The scandal of the leadership dispute in the Sentebale charity has been "a thorn for both," according to sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Sentebale Crisis and the Royal Family's Estrangement

Harry and his cousin, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, resigned from their roles as patrons of Sentebale last week, in support of the trustees. Dr. Sophie Chandauka, the organization's chair, accused the prince of bullying and harassment. According to Chandauka, Harry tried to "oust her" from the organization through inappropriate methods, which has caused significant controversy around his foundation.

In a recent interview, Dr. Chandauka revealed that Harry also sent her a "nasty" and "imperious" message after she refused to issue a statement defending Meghan. This uncomfortable exchange, which occurred at a charity polo event in Miami, seems to have been the breaking point in their relationship.

What Does the Future Hold for Harry and Meghan?

Despite these issues, Meghan and Harry continue with their respective projects. The Duchess focuses on her new brand, while Harry struggles to maintain Sentebale's stability. The leadership conflict in the foundation has severely affected both of their public images, but the couple remains committed to their causes.

The future of Sentebale seems uncertain, and the impact of this dispute could extend beyond the foundation. However, Meghan remains focused on As Ever, a project that represents her personal vision, while Harry tries to solve internal tensions and secure the organization's future.