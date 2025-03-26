Lady Di, Back in the Spotlight: Harry Breaks With William Over This About Their Mother

The relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry has been a controversial topic for years, and the tensions between them seem to persist. Now, a new project could further increase the distance between the brothers. This time, the center of the dispute is their mother, Diana of Wales.

A Documentary About Lady Di That Could Definitively Sentence the Bond Between Brothers

Prince Harry is in talks with Netflix to produce a documentary about the tragic death of his mother, Diana of Wales. This project, which could premiere in 2027, would mark the 30th anniversary of her passing. The documentary would have three parts, and Harry would act as co-producer and narrator, without the participation of his brother, Prince William.

Although both brothers share a deep love for their mother, this approach could create problems. According to Tom Sykes, a royalty expert, "it's more than likely that William will be enraged at any attempt to monetize his mother's legacy." This project could be the straw that breaks the camel's back, further widening the gap between the two.

Prince William's Stance on His Mother's Figure

Prince William has shown in the past his disagreement with some of his brother Harry's gestures related to their mother's death. In particular, he has expressed his annoyance at the way Harry has commercialized his grief through books and documentaries. For William, these projects seem like a way to profit from the family tragedy, which he doesn't find appropriate.

In 2022, during a tribute to Diana, the relationship between the brothers was clear. While William was at the event in London, Harry participated from California via video call. However, the video call did not start until Prince William left the venue, reflecting the coldness between them even in such significant moments for them.

The Competition Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for Diana of Wales's Legacy

The tensions are not only between the brothers but also between their wives. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been constantly compared to Diana of Wales, each seeking to occupy a prominent place in the British Royal Family. In fact, through their styles, both Kate and Meghan have wanted to pay tribute to their husbands' mother.

Although neither of them ever met Diana, the figure of Lady Di remains a very present figure in their lives and in their relationships with the princes and the media. This type of comparison between the current Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex has also created distance between the two women of Diana's sons.

Diana of Wales's Pain at Seeing Her Sons Distanced

In a recent interview, James Hewitt, Diana's former lover, commented that any mother would be "heartbroken" by the distance between the brothers. His statement resonates with many, who believe that Princess Diana, if she were alive, would not want to see this harsh distance between her sons.

Meanwhile, King Charles III lives with resignation regarding the situation, as the relationship with Harry also deteriorated when the Duke distanced himself from the Royal Family. Not even the monarch's delicate health moments have managed to bring father and son closer. The situation remains tense, and reconciliation between Harry and the rest of the Royal Family seems increasingly distant.