Kate Middleton Delivers the Final Blow to Her Sister-in-Law Meghan Markle: 'It's Much More...'

Since joining the Royal Family, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been under the same public spotlight. The two broke the mold by coming from outside the aristocratic environment, and that caused certain tensions. However, according to recent revelations, not everyone reacted the same way to the same type of pressure.

A former worker at Kensington Palace has shared impressions that have caused a stir. She claims that, despite the criticism and rumors, Kate was always more receptive and stronger than Meghan in many aspects.

"Kate Is Meghan, but Without the Messiah Complex"

Both suffered from the snobbery of certain courtiers, but while Meghan experienced it as an imposition, Kate accepted it as part of the protocol. "Her movements and her poses... as if she were in a pub having pints," a close source said about Meghan's behavior.

Regarding Kate, however, they stated that "she was always willing to accept advice, both from the courtiers and the more basic staff." An attitude that allowed her to navigate better in a rigid and very traditional environment. Kate Middleton is "much stronger than Meghan Markle in many aspects," a former Kensington Palace employee claims.

The same source pointed out that Meghan wanted to do things her way. "She thought she knew more than an institution with a thousand years of history." It is even said that she once stated, "What Diana started, I want to finish," although her idea was to do it partially.

The Clash of Styles: Adapt or Change Everything

Kate chose to integrate gradually: she observed, listened, and accepted the advice of those who already knew the rules of the game. Camilla and her mother, Carole, were key pieces in that adaptation, and her introduction to royal life was prudent. She acted as support to William, avoided unnecessary confrontations, and respected certain traditions, even if she didn't always agree with them.

Meghan, on the other hand, had a more direct style. In meetings, she wanted to take charge from the first moment. "It was noticeable that she wanted to lead the meeting instead of learning about the royal family through it," they said.

A Complicated Environment and a Modern Vision

Meghan caused division among the staff: some labeled her as a "difficult duchess." Others admired her strength, her commitment to change, and her own voice. It can't be denied that she arrived with an important background: human rights activist, advocate for clean water, and gender equality.

However, her way of imposing ideas didn't fit with the slowness of royal mechanisms. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton was developing a solid image. A figure that absorbs, waits, and understands the institution's timing.