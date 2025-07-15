Lamine Yamal is already shaking: the painful fine he's facing for hiring dwarfs

The alleged hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment at Lamine Yamal's birthday party has opened the door to an investigation by several institutions. The Public Prosecutor's Office, the Ombudsman, and the Office for the Fight against Hate Crimes will analyze whether the young man violated the disability law. It should be noted that this law prohibits shows or activities that use a person's disability to provoke ridicule or mockery.

The case arose after a public complaint by ADEE, which represents thousands of people with this condition in Spain. The president of the organization, Carolina Puente, expressed her rejection, stating that "it's unacceptable that in the 21st century, people with dwarfism are still being used as entertainment at private parties."

| Europa Press

The government also demands accountability after Lamine Yamal's party

Even more serious, she adds, when these events involve public figures like Lamine Yamal. The Ministry of Social Rights has requested clarification on whether people with dwarfism were hired for the celebration. If so, they believe it could violate the dignity of this group.

According to Jesús Martín, Director General of Disability, the law prohibits these acts, although it currently doesn't provide for penalties. However, the government intends to include this type of show as a serious offense in the next legal reform that the Council of Ministers plans to approve. If it goes ahead, fines could range from 600,000 euros to one million euros.

"We're concerned that people with money or power believe they're immune," Martín said. He also warned that the influence of public figures like Lamine Yamal can have a "rebound effect." "The law is for everyone, for the humble and for the powerful, let there be an investigation and, depending on the conclusions, let action be taken," he concluded.

| Europa Press

Legal actions against Barça footballer

Meanwhile, ADEE has announced that they will take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities. The association believes that what happened violates both current regulations and the ethical principles of respect and equality that should govern coexistence. Spanish law clearly states that any show that uses disability to provoke mockery or ridicule from the public is prohibited.

In the coming days, the competent authorities will determine whether this hiring actually took place and whether Lamine Yamal engaged in illegal conduct. This could lead to significant financial consequences for the young footballer. Without a doubt, this is an unpleasant situation for one of the most promising talents in Catalan soccer.