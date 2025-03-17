Kate Middleton and Her Father-in-Law, King Charles III: The Worst Rumors Would be True

The strict norms of the British monarchy can lead to misunderstandings, but they can also conceal subtle messages. In recent months, some gestures between Charles III of England and Kate Middleton have caught the attention of royal experts. Is there real tension between them, or is it simply royal protocol?

The latest episode that has sparked speculation occurred at the annual Commonwealth Day service. During the event, Charles III greeted his son, Prince William, with a warm hug. However, with Kate, the gesture was much colder: a simple smile.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, GTRES, STILLFX

Small Details with Enormous Significance

This behavior has led to questions about whether the distance between Charles III and Kate Middleton is coincidental or if there's something more behind it. Although the Royal Family usually doesn't express affection in public, the difference in treatment was evident. It's not the first time something similar has happened.

On March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the British Royal House shared a tribute on social media to the most influential women in the family. The post included portraits of Queen Camilla, Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria, Princess Anne, and the Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh. Despite this, Kate Middleton was omitted, and her absence did not go unnoticed.

Royal followers quickly reacted: "The Princesses of Wales have disappeared, both of them," commented one user, referring to Kate and Diana of Wales. Another wrote: "Without Kate, I don't like it!" Questions arose immediately. Was it a simple omission or an intentional message?

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

The True Bond Between Charles III and Kate Middleton

Despite these situations, the relationship between Kate and Charles III has always been respectful. Since her arrival in the family, the Princess of Wales has proven to be a discreet and exemplary figure. When her cancer diagnosis became public, the king expressed his support, calling her his "beloved" daughter-in-law and highlighting her bravery.

However, some royal experts suggest that this very strength might have caused some tension between them. In recent months, Kate Middleton and Prince William have seen their public image strengthened. Their popularity has grown and, according to some surveys, surpasses that of Charles III and Camilla.

Speculation continues to rise, but the Royal House maintains its usual stance: absolute silence in the face of rumors. The truth is that, although there are no official statements, the gestures and absences continue to fuel doubts about the relationship between the king, Charles III, and his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.