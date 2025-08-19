Eric García finds out about Barça's plan: Ronald Araújo is their last option

The footballer from Martorell, Eric García, has undoubtedly become an important piece in Hansi Flick's system. He went from being almost discarded last January to becoming a true utility player for the German coach. His excellent performance throughout the second half of the season proves it, making him the ideal substitute for Koundé when needed.

Hansi Flick greatly values the versatility of Eric, who can play in the center of defense as well as at right back. The Catalan player can also perform, without any issues, in the defensive midfield position if the team requires it. His possible departure last January due to a lack of playing time was halted by the multiple injuries in defense at Barça.

Since then, Eric has accumulated quality minutes in all competitions, showing Hansi Flick that he could count on him. So much so that the competition at right back has started "on fire" this new season, with Eric ending up starting on Saturday against Mallorca against all odds. It's not common to see Jules Koundé on the bench waiting for his opportunity; last season, he was a regular starter for the coach.

Eric García, starter in Mallorca

The footballer from Martorell started in the first starting eleven of the season, beating his teammate Jules Koundé. The Frenchman ended up coming on in the last quarter, replacing Pau Cubarsí to take the right back position. With the change, Eric García moved to the left center back position.

As a result, it's clear that the German coach is once again, as he did in the second half of last season, choosing to keep both players at right back. Two high-level players for a single position in which they'll take turns in order to manage their efforts throughout the season. Flick doesn't even consider the option of Ronald Araújo at right back, seeing it as a last resort.

Koundé set to start against Levante

Hansi Flick highlighted, at the end of the match at Son Moix, that Eric García had a very good preseason and deserved to play. With these words, the German coach shows Eric's importance to the team and his trust in the player. Flick also indicated that Jules Koundé is at a good level; the Frenchman played 53 out of 60 possible matches last season.

The French international naturally accepts the competition at right back, which will also help manage efforts and prevent possible injuries. Koundé calmly views Eric's growing prominence in the team and will continue to be Flick's great utility player. Depending on Araújo's performance in the center of defense, the player from Martorell will always be available to play in whatever position Flick deems appropriate.