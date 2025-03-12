Charlene's Hell: Separated from Her Husband, Albert of Monaco, and an Illness

This Wednesday marks three years since Princess Charlene of Monaco returned to public life after one of the most enigmatic periods of her life. Her temporary disappearance, prompted by health issues, caused a wave of speculation.

What began as a trip to South Africa in 2021 ended up becoming a long convalescence that kept her away from her family. Her return to Monaco and subsequent seclusion in Europe sparked all kinds of theories about her health and her relationship with Albert.

| Europa Press

Charlene's Bad Streak

The origin of her public disappearance was due to a severe ENT infection that prevented her from flying back to Monaco. The ailment made it impossible for her to withstand the pressure of a long-distance flight, forcing her to stay in her native country.

This situation kept her away from her family and suspended her official agenda, increasing the uncertainty surrounding her condition. When she was finally able to return to the Principality on November 8, 2021, she did so in a visibly weakened state.

| Europa Press

However, a few days later she left again, this time by her own decision, to enter a clinic in Europe. Her husband, Prince Albert, confirmed the information in an interview with Monaco Matin.

"Charlene is not in the Principality, but we will be able to visit her very soon. I can't say more for discretion. Protecting comfort and privacy is essential for her recovery," he stated.

| Palais Princier de Monaco

Charlene's Absence caused Much Speculation

The princess's prolonged stay in the clinic sparked multiple theories about her true health condition. Some media suggested she was experiencing mental health issues, while others spoke of a marital crisis with Prince Albert.

After spending four months in treatment, the princess was finally discharged and returned to Monaco on March 12, 2022. According to the official statement, her recovery had been "encouraging" and doctors gave her the green light to resume her life in the Principality.

Charlene's long period of convalescence left numerous questions about her health and her future in the royal family. The uncertainty surrounding her temporary disappearance continues to generate debate, although her recovery seems to have restored some stability to the House of Grimaldi.